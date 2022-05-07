ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for shooting that killed two, injured four

By Morgan Lentes
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that killed two and...

Walterine Mccloud
3d ago

Thanks to all involved in his arrest!!!Dot every i,cross every t,follow every letter of the law.Leave no door open for loopholes that would cause the charges to be dropped.No Bond!!!

