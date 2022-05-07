ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Day in Mets History: Bartolo Colon goes yard

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Six years ago Saturday, the incredible happened.

Perhaps matching the incredible nature of Thursday’s seven-run ninth inning.

On May 7, 2016, Bartolo Colon provided arguably the most memorable moment of his lengthy MLB career by crushing his first career home run in San Diego, a no-doubt blast in the second inning that ignited MLB Twitter and only increased Colon’s cult following.

The clip is regularly replayed by Mets and baseball fans on social media, but especially on this day, the anniversary of the improbable.

