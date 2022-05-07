ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago

By Sun Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago.

A 37-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

After the shooting, the man fled and struck multiple cars, causing his vehicle to turn over, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Hours later, a man and woman, 54 and 28, were found on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 73rd Street about 11:15 p.m., police said.

The woman was shot throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, officials said.

The man was shot in the right calf and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, authorities said.

Earlier in the day, a man, 47, was in the 4900 block of West Gladys Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when he was shot in the upper left arm and grazed in the head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Two people were killed and seven others wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

