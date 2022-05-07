Run to Remember honors fallen Chicago police officers and their families

Saturday, May 7 is the 18th annual Run to Remember, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's annual fundraising event.

Here at the police memorial, across the street from Soldier Field, containing 595 names, more than 4,000 officers, their families and friends, took part in the walk and run.

The starter was Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. He was shot four times last August during a traffic stop. His partner Officer Ella French was killed.

"It's a good day. It's a beautiful day, and it's for a good cause. You gotta always remember the officers that paid the ultimate price," Yanez said.

Participants in the Run to Remember on May 7, 2022. Photo credit Mike Krauser

Phil Cline is the executive director of the police memorial foundation.

"It's a run to remember, a walk to remember. And it honors the 595 police officers whose names are on the wall behind me. But it also honors the families that were left behind," Cline said.

The last quarter mile of the course is lined with the photographs of the officers whose names are on the memorial wall.

The mission of the foundation is to support those families.