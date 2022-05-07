ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Run to Remember honors fallen Chicago police officers and their families

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYUss_0fWKPd4k00

Saturday, May 7 is the 18th annual Run to Remember, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's annual fundraising event.

Here at the police memorial, across the street from Soldier Field, containing 595 names, more than 4,000 officers, their families and friends, took part in the walk and run.

The starter was Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. He was shot four times last August during a traffic stop. His partner Officer Ella French was killed.

"It's a good day. It's a beautiful day, and it's for a good cause. You gotta always remember the officers that paid the ultimate price," Yanez said.

Participants in the Run to Remember on May 7, 2022. Photo credit Mike Krauser

Phil Cline is the executive director of the police memorial foundation.

"It's a run to remember, a walk to remember. And it honors the 595 police officers whose names are on the wall behind me. But it also honors the families that were left behind," Cline said.

The last quarter mile of the course is lined with the photographs of the officers whose names are on the memorial wall.

The mission of the foundation is to support those families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK01b_0fWKPd4k00
Participants for the 18th annual Run to Remember. Photo credit Mike Krauser

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mia Maro death: Illinois man charged with fatally beating 17-year-old daughter

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — An Illinois man has been charged with fatally beating his 17-year-old daughter at their home in southwest suburban Chicago, authorities said. Mohammed Almaru, 42, was charged with first-degree murder, WFLD-TV reported. He is charged with the death of Mia Maro, who was found dead Sunday in the basement of their home with bruises over her body, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged after using emergency exit to slide down wing of plane at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A California man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport after sliding down the wing of a plane. According to Chicago police, a man was on a plane that was approaching a gate around 4:30 a.m., when he pulled the emergency exit and walked onto the wing of the plane.Police said the man then slid down the wing of the plane, onto the airfield. The man, Randy Frank Davila of Escondido, California, was taken into custody on the spot at 4:37 a.m. Thursday.He is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and is due in Misdemeanor Court (Br. 23) at 9 a.m. June 27.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Dakotah Earley, man shot during robbery in Lincoln Park, gives update on his condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park Friday says 23-year-old Dakotah Earley remains on life support and is still listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the family's GoFundMe. He has undergone two surgeries and has another one scheduled for Saturday. Doctors believe more surgeries will be required but unclear when they will occur. "We ARE NOT and WILL not lose hope or faith for Dakotah. Please continue to pray for him and over the team who is working with him, as well as the detectives," the family said.Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy