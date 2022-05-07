ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Child care costs, smaller families a factor in worker shortage issues

By Wayne County Public Communications
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ll8lE_0fWKPVxo00

“There are more jobs than job seekers,” said Job and Family Services Director Richard Owens at the Ohio Means Jobs Career Expo held at Wayne College recently.

There are various reasons people have left the work force during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many opt not to return. Before the pandemic, many workers were female, and they quit working to care for their children while the world was on lockdown.

“Once you factor in the annual cost of child care,” Owens said, “you will chew up about $8,000 of your income.”

Rising gas prices:Rising gas prices = rising budgets for area schools already facing driver shortages

Child care impacts fewer number of people in work force

He explained the initial requirements for child care benefits are so low and starting wages are so high that people are simply not eligible for child care benefits. Another limiting factor is the availability of in-home child care service providers.

“In Wayne County, we used to have about two dozen home (child care) providers,” he said. “Currently, we are down to around six.”

In a recent conversation with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Owens said Husted explained that about three jobs paying more than $50,000 per year are available to each person in the Ohio Means Jobs unemployment database, and there are nearly 250,000 total jobs available.

Labor shortage isn't going anywhere soon

According to Greater Ohio Workforce Board Executive Director John Trott, the labor shortage is not going away anytime soon.

"It is better to talk about this as a generational problem,” Trott said during a presentation at the expo. “The thing you are experiencing is a global trend.”

According to Trott, the lack of people participating in the work force has been a problem in the making for years.

Trott discussed some of the pre-pandemic issues affecting labor shortages, including:

  • Smaller family sizes
  • Slower population growth
  • Less male participation in the work force
  • Older, financially stable people choose to retire

'Gigs' and 'side hustles' are popular

Non-traditional work, known as “gigs” or “side hustles,” has become very attractive to those possessing the skills and desire for a more flexible work-life balance.

“The great resignation resonates with people,” Trott said. “And the data bears it out. In 2021, the number of people that quit working was very high. These are not people losing jobs; these are people that just quit working. The department of labor started tracking these numbers 20 years ago, and this is the highest we have seen them.”

Visit https://ohiomeansjobs.ohio.gov to view open positions.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Report: Immigrant Workers Answer to Ohio, US Labor Shortages

As the country reels with the highest levels of inflation seen since the 1980s, experts say without adding more workers, wage increases could drive prices - and inflation - even higher in Ohio and across the U.S. While many future jobs will be taken by youths aging into the workforce,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wayne County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
County
Wayne County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Owens
SCDNReports

Ohio Jails Ban Letters to Inmates

Ohio Jails Ban Letters to InmatesSCDN Graphics Department. Jails across Ohio are beginning to refuse letters. They are updating policies to forbid any paper products, other than a traditional postcard, to be mailed to inmates.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Legal-Ease: Ohio license plate laws

The Iowa Supreme Court recently ruled that a “ball hitch” — used to attach trailers to passenger vehicles — did not legally “obstruct” license plates under Iowa law. In contrast, Ohio law requiring unobstructed rear-view license plates likely does preclude a driver from having...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio can help public servants get student loan relief to which they’re already entitled: Lee Friedman and Kalesha Scott

CLEVELAND -- Ohio’s public servants, including teachers, police, firefighters and nurses, often take on the toughest, most important jobs in our communities. That’s why it’s important to support them in any way we can, especially as COVID has made their jobs even more challenging. They’ve got our backs – teaching our children, keeping our communities safe, and healing us when we’re sick – so it’s time we backed them up, too.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Wayne College
The Columbus Dispatch

After turmoil and fights, three challengers oust incumbents from STRS Ohio pension board

After more than a year of turmoil and infighting, three challengers won election to the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio board, unseating three incumbents, the pension fund announced Saturday. Steven Foreman and Julie Sellers easily captured the two seats representing current teachers, beating out Jeffrey Rhodes and Robert McFee. Elizabeth Jones beat incumbent Rita...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC4 Columbus

Free stroke screenings on offer from Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To help lower the risk of stroke in our community, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is offering free stroke assessments for the month. The screenings can be taken at eleven different locations across Columbus, including Ohio State East and Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital. During the process, participants […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy