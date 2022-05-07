NBA Draft Big Board 1.0: Three players in the top tier

One game into her professional career and Rhyne Howard looks every bit the part of a No. 1 pick. The Atlanta Dream rookie and former Kentucky Wildcats superstar put on an absolute show in her first WNBA regular-season outing. Howard led the Dream in scoring on Saturday with 16 points to go along with her three rebounds, four assists, four blocks (including a pair of impressive fastbreak rejections, which became one of her signature moves while in Lexington), and two steals as her squad opens the schedule 1-0 with a 66-59 victory over the Dallas Wings. All four of Howard’s made buckets came from beyond the 3-point line and she also finished 4-5 from the free-throw line.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO