Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the nation amid increasing demand and rising oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.37, up 20 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.98 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.27, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.94 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to fall as long as the supply remains tight. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

