Lakers interview Mark Jackson for head coaching job

By Dan Mennella
 3 days ago

Former Warriors head coach turned ESPN analyst Mark Jackson could once again be leading a team next season -- perhaps even in the Golden State.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jackson recently interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching vacancy.

Jackson, now 57, coached the Warriors for three seasons, from 2011-14. He was replaced by current coach Steve Kerr and returned to broadcasting afterwards.

Jackson's dismissal was met with surprise given that he had a winning record and twice led the Dubs to the playoffs in his three years. Critics said he had gotten a raw deal, a sentiment that has seen increased support in recent years as another opportunity failed to materialize.

The Lakers are seeking a new coach following the firing of Frank Vogel, who led the team to an NBA title in the pandemic-interrupted 2020 campaign.

The veteran, top-heavy Lakers fell woefully short of expectations in 2021, missing the playoffs despite the presence of perennial All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Now, they're seeking a coach who can thread the needle of managing veteran stars while coaxing more from secondary and roles players.

The team was also reported to have interviewed former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, and reached out to Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin about the opening.

Jackson also had an accomplished playing career, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 1988 and an All-Star nod in 1989.

