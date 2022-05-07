ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Mommy Moments: These Celebs Are Celebrating Their First Mother’s Day

By teale greene
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

These New Moms Are Getting Ready For Their First Mother’s Day

Since Mother’s Day is right around the corner we’re celebrating some first-time celeb moms! While all moms are hugely appreciated, there are some lovely ladies who are getting ready to celebrate their first Mother’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jd4t_0fWKP76r00
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Stars including Rihanna, Jeannie Mai, and Eve are new to the mom’s club. Each year, celebs announce their beautiful pregnancies and each year we follow their motherhood journey and watch the babies grow like they were a part of our own family. North West is definitely “niece” and we’re patiently awaiting the arrival of Rihanna and Rocky’s bundle of joy!

Since the surprise pregnancy announcement heard around the world in January, parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been parading through the streets of LA and baby-mooning on the islands. Rih’s also been flaunting her precious preggo belly in scantily clad get-ups. While Rihanna is an expecting mother, she’s still a mother, making this her first of many Mother’s Days. Symbolizing a true work of art, Rihanna was honored with a Greek Goddess-Like statue of the replica of her April Vogue cover.

In the interview with Vogue, the Diamonds singer talked about some of her excitements coming into motherhood, as well as her pregnancy style and decision to have a nontraditional baby shower.

No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she says, shaking her head. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

When it comes to what she’s expecting as a new mommy, she says:

“They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she says. “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

How sweet is Mama Rih!

Here are celebrities celebrating their first Mother’s Day.

