Jacob McKee went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Father McGivney Griffins to an 11-1, six-inning win over Nokomis on Monday in Glen Carbon. It was the 25 th straight win for the Griffins, who are 26-3. They last loss on March 23. FMCHS scored three runs in the first, two in the third, four in the fourth and two in the sixth to end the game an inning early. It was its 13 th win of the season by at least 10 runs. With six home runs...

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO