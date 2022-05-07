ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Torrance Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Sex Material

A 23-year-old former Torrance Police officer is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 3 following his arrest for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material. Evan Robert Dahl was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Torrance police station on suspicion of felony possession of the...

