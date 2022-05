We're just days away from the release of Kendrick Lamar's next studio album, which could potentially be a double-disc effort. The rapper unveiled his new single, "The Heart Pt. 5" on Sunday night. The rapper's latest video features him rapping from the perspective of several prominent Black celebrities like Ye, Will Smith, and OJ Simpson. However, it's the parts of the video where he uses deep fake technology to rap from the POV of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle that left the Internet in shambles.

