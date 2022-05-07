9 Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns high school softball teams punch tickets to FHSAA playoffs

The Florida High School Athletic Association's softball playoffs will feature a big contingent of teams from Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Nine of the area's 23 teams qualified Saturday morning, either automatically as district champions or as regional wild cards courtesy of the FHSAA's regional rankings.

A handful of the usual suspects are in the field — Deltona, Spruce Creek, Taylor and University, as examples. But St. Johns will have three representatives, and there is even a first-time qualifier out of Volusia.

Here is the full list, in alphabetical order, as well as a summary of each team's season and a look ahead to their first playoff opponents.

Creekside

Record: 16-9

How they got here: No. 7 seed in Region 1-7A

Buzz: Creekside will get an immediate chance for payback against Oakleaf after an 8-7 loss in the District 1-7A final. Florida Atlantic commit Kylie Hammonds (.481, 1HR, 18 doubles, 27 RBIs, 28 runs) and Kendall Catherwood (.432, 1 HR, 13 doubles, 34 runs) are two of the area's top seniors. Sophomore Riley Waters bashed four home runs, and sophomore southpaw Kaylee Martineau went 10-4 with a 1.98 ERA in 113 innings.

First-round opponent: at Oakleaf, 7 p.m. Thursday

Deltona

Record: 15-3

How they got here: District 5-4A champion, No. 2 seed in Region 2-4A

Buzz: The Wolves left no doubt about their spot in the playoffs, hanging 31 runs on Seabreeze and Mainland and winning both games by mercy rule. Junior Veronica Puckett (.527, 22 runs, 11 RBIs) sets the table for the offense, while Morgan Davis and Sophie Strempel share the team lead with 18 RBIs. Katie McCaw, a transfer from California, has been a huge addition to the team — going 13-3 with a 1.30 ERA and 132 Ks in 91⅓ innings.

First-round opponent: Mainland, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Mainland

Record: 11-8

How they got here: No. 7 seed in Region 2-4A

Buzz: It's an historic season for the Bucs, who qualify for the FHSAA regional playoffs for the first time in school history, according to the association's record book. Five losses in their final seven games made things a bit more tenuous, but Mainland locked down its spot with a 4-3 win over Pine Ridge in the district semis. Sophomore Bella DeJulio is the standout on this squad with a .600 average, three home runs and 221 strikeouts in 106⅓ innings as the team's lone pitching option.

First-round opponent: at Deltona, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Matanzas

Record: 14-9

How they got here: District 4-4A champion, No. 3 seed in Region 1-4A

Buzz: Four-year starter Emma Wood has had her best year yet for the Pirates, playoff-bound for the third time under head coach Sabrina Manhart. The Embry-Riddle commit batted .642, slugged 1.044 and chipped in six wins with a 2.41 ERA in the circle. Freshman Leah Stevens is averaging nearly two strikeouts per inning, with opponents hitting just .155 against her.

First-round opponent: Paxon, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Ponte Vedra

Record: 13-12

How they got here: No. 8 seed in Region 1-5A

Buzz: The Sharks snatched the final wild card in their region, thanks in large part to a huge turnaround in mid-April. They went 7-2 down the stretch, scoring important victories over University Christian, Paxon and First Coast among others. Sophomore Caiden Oliva socked six home runs, and three other players — junior Kate Mikle (team-best .465 average), junior Sarah Wicker and senior Madeline Manuel — topped double figures in doubles. Wicker (5-5, 2.24 ERA, 149 Ks in 100 IP) will also be counted upon to deliver in the circle.

First-round opponent: at Lincoln, 7 p.m. Thursday

Spruce Creek

Record: 20-4

How they got here: No. 5 seed in Region 1-6A

Buzz: University snapped the Hawks' impressive 13-game winning streak in the district final, thus forcing them to potentially play the entire postseason away from home. The Five Star champs have scored 10 or more runs on 11 separate occasions. Four players have averages of .350 or higher, including sophomore pitcher Julie Kelley, who has also sported a 1.80 ERA with 180 Ks in 103 innings inside the circle. Haley Yeary (.475, 26 runs, 15 SB), Alyssa Hanflink (.461, 2 HR, 19 RBIs, 35 runs, 17 SB) and Taylor Hartman (.385, 3 HR, 27 RBIs) join Kelley atop a tremendously productive lineup.

First-round opponent: at Fletcher, 7 p.m. Thursday

Taylor

Record: 13-5

How they got here: District 8-1A champion, No. 2 seed in Region 2-1A

Buzz: The Wildcats scored their fair share of impressive local wins, beating Matanzas twice and scoring an eye-popping 20 runs on University — albeit against neither of the Titans' regular pitchers. Ava Ramos and Deana Cunningham are both batting .443, though Karen Kelly (.441) and Hailey Whidden (.432) are breathing down their necks for the team lead. As a team, Taylor posted an impressive .949 OPS. Whidden and Daisy Dickerson split the pitching responsibilities almost evenly, combining for a 3.05 ERA.

First-round opponent: Williston, 7 p.m. Thursday

Trinity Christian

Record: 12-8

How they got here: No. 7 seed in Region 2-2A

Buzz: The Eagles could not repeat their April 4 success against Geneva, when they exploded for four runs in the ninth inning, in the district final. The sophomore duo of Taylor Low and Christina Ortiz have shined for Trinity. Low leads the team with a .617 average and 19 RBIs. Ortiz, in addition to batting a robust .477, has tallied 105 strikeouts in 76⅓ innings as the Eagles' pitching ace.

First-round opponent: at Mount Dora Christian, 7 p.m. Wednesday

University

Record: 18-7

How they got here: District 4-6A champion, No. 2 seed in Region 1-6A

Buzz: The Titans finished 2021 two wins shy of ultimate glory after going 25 games unbeaten, losing to Park Vista in their first trip to the Final Four. This group shook off a pair of lopsided defeats to end the regular season by getting even with both Winter Springs and Spruce Creek in the district tournament. Injuries limited senior pitcher Grace Taylor to 98⅓ innings, but the Mercer commit won 10 games, posted a 1.42 ERA and struck out 138 batters. Duke commit Aminah Vega is slashing .487/.583/.820 with five home runs, giving her a total of 25 for her four-year career to date.

First-round opponent: Niceville, 4 p.m. Thursday