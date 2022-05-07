ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, UT

UPDATE: Carcass Creek Fire in Wayne Co. 100% contained

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

UPDATE: 5/8/22 10:19 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY ( ABC4 ) – The Carcass Creek Fire in Wayne County has been 100% contained, according to Utah Fire Info .

Officials say the fire saw no significant growth on Saturday, and that the perimeter was secured.

Major increase in airborne pollen, study finds

The fire was last reported as being 8.5 acres total.

Local resources will reportedly monitor for any interior hotspots.

No further information is currently available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/7/22 9:40 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY ( ABC4 ) – Several homes were evacuated Friday along the Miner Mountain Rd. in Wayne County due to the Carcass Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info .

Officials say evacuations are now lifted, but that residents should leave their vehicles packed up and ready to go if needed.

Elevated fire risk, windy conditions in Southern Utah

A helicopter was on scene Friday night assisting ground crews, and more resources are set to arrive on Saturday to help support local firefighters.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeLpK_0fWKNQ3F00
    (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7XRU_0fWKNQ3F00
    (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Authorities say, however, that winds died down Friday night, allowing firefighters to better manage the fire.

Wayne County Sherriff’s Office is still advising folks to exercise caution and be prepared for evacuation if needed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

