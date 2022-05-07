ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AG Landry files suit against Disinformation Governance Board

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Attorney’s General for Louisiana and Missouri are suing the Biden Administration claiming they pressured social media platforms to censor conservative speech.

Many top officials are named in the suit including: former press secretary Jen Psaki, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Nina Jankowicz, the newly named director of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board.

The suit alleges the administration colluded with Twitter, Youtube, and Meta (Facebook) to censor the truth on a number of issues.  This includes election integrity, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and coronavirus.  They claim this was all done under the guise of rebuking misinformation.

“In direct contravention to the First Amendment and freedom of speech, the Biden Administration has been engaged in a pernicious campaign to both pressure social media giants to censor and suppress speech and work directly with those platforms to achieve that censorship in a misguided and Orwellian campaign against ‘misinformation,’” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told a publication.

Suit has been filed in U.S. District Court’s Western District of Louisiana in Monroe.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a caustically worded comment about the actions of the administration.

“Big Tech has become an extension of Biden’s Big Government, and neither are protecting the freedoms of Americans; rather, they are suppressing truth and demonizing those who think differently,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “Ripped from the playbook of Stalin and his ilk, Biden has been colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech and propagandize the masses. We are fighting back to ensure the rule of law and prevent the government from unconstitutional banning, chilling, and stifling of speech.”

The suit comes on the heels of 20 AGs demanding the administration dismantle the establishment of the disinformation board and threatened legal action of their own.

