ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana could return to sending older juveniles to state prison

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPTC5_0fWKNMlZ00

It’s been several years since Louisiana did away with sentencing 17-year-old juveniles to adult prisons.

The ‘Raise the Age’ act was one of the first criminal justice reform actions to find traction among politicians.

But over years, with rising crime among juveniles skyrocketing, Louisiana is considering reversing itself on the idea.

A new bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to repeal the law enacted in 2017 which saved older juveniles from spending their time in adult prison.

The bill was unanimously approved last week by a Senate panel, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate .

State Senator Stewart Cathey told the publication, “I feel like at 17, you know without a doubt that what you’re doing is wrong. I think there’s a bipartisan effort here to try to solve some of these problems.”

Former juvenile court judge and Southern University ethics professor Pamela Taylor Johnson responded:

“We need to start looking at the totality of the circumstances and not just have a knee-jerk reaction to a systemic problem.  Returning 17-year-olds to the adult system does not contribute to justice.”

“Sending kids into the adult system is not always the answer, but sometimes it needs to be,” says Perry Stagg, secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

In the meantime, a get-tough change to the juvenile justice system sailed through the Senate without objection.  The bill is authored by Senator Katrina Jackson.  The Monroe Democrat says the bill will prosecute juveniles as adults if they are already in a correction facility or jail and they attack a guard.  “There are no consequences for these actions most of the time, and that is becoming a major issue,” Jackson said.

Comments / 3

Related
WWL-TV

Louisiana women who have abortions could face murder charges in new bill

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow women who terminate their pregnancies to be charge with murder. House Bill 813, the "Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act of 2022," would redefine a "person" as any individual human being from the moment of fertilization, which would extend all homicide laws to the unborn.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Abortion would be punishable as murder under new Louisiana proposal

Less than 48 hours after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling was leaked, indicating the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade would be overturned, Louisiana lawmakers acted aggressively to bolster state law that bans the procedure.   The House Committee for the Administration of Criminal Justice advanced a bill Wednesday that would treat anyone who undergoes […] The post Abortion would be punishable as murder under new Louisiana proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Juveniles#Juvenile Court#Senate#Southern University
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
KPLC TV

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University police have released the identity of the suspect accused of abducting a student from campus and sexually assaulting her Thursday (May 5) morning. Demetris Harris, 19, is facing charges of first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone....
HAMMOND, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Duo Jailed and Charged for Kidnapping Their Own 3 Kids

A man and woman are sitting in the Ouachita Correctional Center right now with serious charges levied against them for kidnapping their own children. According to a report from Myarklamiss, 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman were placed under arrest on Tuesday (May 3rd) after police in Monore, Louisiana responded to a disturbance call. When officers with the Monroe PD arrived, they encountered Moore and Putman at the residence.
LOUISIANA STATE
TODAY.com

Mom-daughter police officers make history in Louisiana

NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on Sgt. Robin Green and officer Nadia Adams, the first mother-daughter duo serving on the police force in Lafayette, Louisiana. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, they are surprised with a donation in their names to Faith House, a learning space there named in their honor and items from Lego and Carter’s to fill the space.May 6, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy