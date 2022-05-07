Vehicle crash on I-95 in Henrico causes delays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-95 north near the Chamberlayne Road exit is caused delays for motorists around noon on Saturday.

The crash occurred a little before 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 82 in Henrico County.

The north center lane, right lane and right shoulder were all closed. As of 12:17 p.m., all lanes have been reopened and delays no longer exist.

