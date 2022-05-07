ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

Demolition of KAM building in Hyannis to start Monday

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRVEv_0fWKLwAn00

HYANNIS — On Monday, Northern Construction Services LLC will continue its demolition of the KAM Appliances building at 201 Yarmouth Road.

The demolition is tied to plans to improve the intersection of Iyannough (Route-28) and Yarmouth roads.

According to MassDOT, there will be a full detour of a section of Yarmouth Road, from Route 28 to Camp Street.

Local businesses will be permitted access between Camp Street and Old Yarmouth Road. EMS access will be permitted through the work zone, and traffic will be overseen by police.

The hours of operation for the project will be from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening. The demolition is expected to take two days.

According to MassDOT, motorists can expect delays if they are travelling through the affected areas and should use caution and reduce speeds.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Demolition of KAM building in Hyannis to start Monday

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Cod Times

Bourne dock and pier moratorium could be lifted

BOURNE — The two-decade-old Bourne Conservation Commission moratorium on dock and pier construction applications may be lifted this year if members decide that course of action is in the town’s best interest. The Shore and Harbor Committee, in a deep dive, is reviewing and amending dock and pier...
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Trespassing case against antinuclear activist Diane Turco dismissed

Trespassing charges against Diane Turco in connection with a 2018 incident on the Pilgrim Power Plant were dismissed at Plymouth District Court on Monday, ending the long-awaited trial before it even started. Prosecutors alerted Judge John Canavan that witnesses were not present, so they couldn't proceed with the trial. Canavan then quickly dismissed the case without...
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Interactive map launched to help Cape Cod Grow Smart

Imagine having an interactive map that could show town officials, planners and developers where the best locations for building housing are on the Cape. That is what the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod, and the Housing Assistance Corp. have put together after a two-year project. Grow Smart Cape Cod's interactive map highlights priority natural resource areas and priority areas for year-round moderate-density housing in each of the Cape's 15 towns. The focus is not just on affordable housing,...
POLITICS
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy