15th annual Chicago Texas Hold'em poker night benefiting Gateway Green next week

The 15th annual "Gaming for Green" returns next week.

The annual Texas Hold'em poker tournament and casino night benefits Chicago Gateway Green. It will be from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie St.

Poker players compete for the grand prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The top 10 players will all walk away with prizes.

is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago's expressways, gateways and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs and 130,000 perennials, along with the removal of over 1.3 million pounds of litter.