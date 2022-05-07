ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

15th annual Chicago Texas Hold'em poker night benefiting Gateway Green next week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKQOd_0fWKKKBA00

The 15th annual "Gaming for Green" returns next week.

The annual Texas Hold'em poker tournament and casino night benefits Chicago Gateway Green. It will be from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie St.

Poker players compete for the grand prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The top 10 players will all walk away with prizes.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot picks Bally's proposal as choice for Chicago casino

Gaming for Green
is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago's expressways, gateways and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs and 130,000 perennials, along with the removal of over 1.3 million pounds of litter.

Ticket holders will also enjoy Galleria Marchetti's famous Italian specialties and complimentary cocktails all evening; poker tickets cost $200 and casino tickets cost $125.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’

42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Ald. Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago rolls the dice on Bally’s. Hedge fund owner Soo Kim says the rebranded casino company will deliver.

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot named Bally’s the winner of a yearlong vetting process Thursday, it ended an intense competition that saw five proposals from four development teams narrowed down to one Chicago casino. The Bally’s proposal to build a $1.74 billion casino complex in River West is expected to generate $200 million in annual tax revenue for the city, transform a 30-acre industrial site ...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Concerns over Chicago’s temporary casino location

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has chosen its newest casino, but there are some concerns over where the temporary location will be while the permanent casino is being built in River West. Some aldermen are pushing back against a plan to use Medinah Temple as the temporary location. They said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

President Biden to visit Chicago to attend 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to Chicago. He's expected to come to town Wednesday to attend the 40th Annual International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Convention. The convention was originally scheduled for Aug. 30th, 2021 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It is scheduled from May 9 to May 13. The event will be held at the Lakeside Center -- which is part of the McCormick Place Convention Complex. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Chicago moves to medium risk level for COVID-19; masks recommended indoors again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise in Chicago, city health officials say the city is now at "medium risk" level, and they recommend people resume wearing masks indoors again.The Chicago Department of Public Health also said Chicagoans should make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, get tested if they're exposed to the virus, and continue to follow isolation and quarantine protocols if they test positive."We've been expecting to reach the Medium Level for some time now," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "It's not a cause for...
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Chicago’s Iconic Chop Suey Sign Gets New Home With Billy Corgan

As a belated birthday gift, Billy Corgan’s partner, Chloe Mendel, reportedly bid on — and won — a 90-year-old “Chop Suey” sign that has hung outside of a Chicago Cantonese restaurant called Orange Garden since 1932. The restaurant is in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, where Corgan grew up. “He always walked by the sign and thought it was so special and beautiful and cool,” Mendel, who purchased the sign at auction for $17,000, told Patch.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Hold Em#Chicago Mayor#Poker Tournament#Casino Night#Bally#Gaming For Green#Chicago Gateway Green#Italian
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Hale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Hale. Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a very playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. Chew toys, stuffy toys, squeaky toys -- he loves them all! He enjoys going for walks and exploring the world with his nose. He is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale can be fearful of new people and surrounding and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident. He likes making friends with the dogs in his neighborhood and even gets along with cats! Hale loves his people too and is especially fond of snuggling on the couch together. He is a morning person and wakes up ready to play!Hale is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

Skinny Blue Jeans Are Headed for Extinction

Click here to read the full article. Could skinny jeans be going the way of the dodo bird or the Tasmanian tiger? Skinny jeans have been in everyone’s closet for the past decade or so, but soon they might end up in the recycling bin.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the NinetiesUnpublished Denim Fall/Winter 2017 These leg-hugging versions of denim pants gained notice with the rap and hip-hop crowd and by 2010 quickly took over the fashion runways. Skinny jeans were everywhere in different colors, washes, ankle treatments and later distressed...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
World Series
97ZOK

Fun & Unique Attraction On Wheels Is Next On Your Chicago Bucket List

If you've never dreamt of riding around Chicago in a giant barrel, your priorities are all wrong. It's time you experience it this Summer!. I didn't even know this existed, but I'm 100% doing this with my friends. Barrel Run takes you on an all-inclusive tasting and tour around Chicago’s most popular breweries, wineries, and distilleries. I'm serious, you're literally barreling down the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy