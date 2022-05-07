ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenberg, TX

4th suspect accused in violent gang attack at Rosenberg park wanted by police

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Rosenberg Police Department are searching for a fourth suspected gang member accused of being involved in the brutal attack of two men at a park while holding handguns at their heads. According to police, 18-year-old De’Travius Bell is the...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 10

DUCK LOCKITDOWN
3d ago

Look who us rausing these gang members.SINGLE MOMS .This is what you get on removing men from being FATHERS.FEMINST YOU ARE TO BLAME - IN OTHER WORDS MORE FAILED DEMOCRATIC POLICIES

Reply(1)
7
Sjv617
3d ago

one of these kids was a former student of mine. so sad to see the poor decisions they make. single home. low income. low performing academically. he never really stood a chance. still sad to see this.

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosenberg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gang Violence#Violent Crime#De Travius Bell#Amarion Fields
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.

Comments / 0

Community Policy