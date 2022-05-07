ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fred Savage fired from new ‘Wonder Years’ series amid misconduct allegations

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlyjn_0fWKK3G400

(NEXSTAR) – Fred Savage has been terminated from his role as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” according to multiple reports.

Savage, who starred as Kevin Arnold in the late-’80s/early-’90s series that inspired ABC’s 2021 revival, was accused of multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct, a representative for 20th Television told Deadline.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

An anonymous source cited by The Hollywood Reporter said Savage cooperated with the investigation.

Savage, 45, was an executive producer on the series and directed eight episodes. The show, which follows a middle-class Black family in ’60s, debuted in 2021. It has not yet been renewed for a second season.

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow diagnosed with cancer: ‘Truly heartbreaking’

Savage had previously been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of the original “Wonder Years” series in 1993, along with his co-star Jason Hervey. A costume designer accused the two of verbal and physical harassment, which the two actors denied, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. Alley Mills, who played the mother of Savage and Hervey’s characters on the series, later claimed the allegations were responsible, in part, for the show’s cancellation.

“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not ‘The Wonder Years’ was going to be renewed,” Mills told Yahoo in 2018. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

The lawsuit was ultimately settled out of court.

In 2018, Savage was also accused of harassment and assault on the set of the 2015 Fox series “The Grinder” by a former costumer designer. After an investigation, producers at 20th Century Fox Television said they found no evidence of wrongdoing on Savage’s part.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police probe retail theft at Millcreek Mall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022. Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer. According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing […]
Tri-City Herald

What Did ‘Wonder Years’ Producer Fred Savage Do? Everything We Know About His Firing

Fred Savage, director and executive producer of ABC’s The Wonder Years 2021 reboot, was fired from the comedy series following an investigation into his alleged misconduct. “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” a spokesperson for ABC’s parent network, 20th Television, told Deadline in a statement on Friday, May 6. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alley Mills
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Tony Dow
Person
Jason Hervey
People

Fred Savage Was 'Quick to Anger' While Directing on TV Show Sets: Sources

Fred Savage's approach behind the camera was difficult on his crew, two production veterans who worked alongside Savage tell PEOPLE. The 45-year-old actor turned director made headlines last week for being fired from executive producing and directing ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. He had faced allegations of misconduct on the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Series Finale#Abc#20th Television#The Los Angeles Times
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Ozark’s Sofia Hublitz on Being Charlotte Byrde, and Being Herself

It’s a simple question posed by Ozark’s Charlotte Byrde, played by newcomer Sofia Hublitz—who stars alongside her fictional parents Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), brother Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), and neighbor Ruth (Julia Garner)—early on in the first season of the Netflix original series. Viewers of the crime drama, which recently released the last seven episodes of its fourth and final season after becoming one of the most popular shows in the U.S., know that very question would unfurl a seemingly never-ending answer: her white-collar parents were “laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. I shit you not,” as her mother so eloquently divulges.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.  The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in May 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 1 (available May 27) Best Reason to Watch: Summer is the season for blockbusters, and “Stranger Things” is TV’s biggest blockbuster — at least, until HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings” premiere at summer’s end. Even with those gargantuan franchises in the offing, the Duffer Brothers aren’t giving up the title of TV’s top popcorn program without a fight. Season 4 is being split into two volumes, with four or five episodes premiering May 27 and the remaining entries debuting July 1....
TV SERIES
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy