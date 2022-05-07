ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Urgent Gmail and Outlook warning as users told to ignore dangerous email to stop passwords being hacked

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
GMAIL and Outlook users have been warned to be aware of a dangerous email to stop their passwords being hacked.

Security experts have also warned users of other messaging providers to be on the lookout as it is very easy to be fooled by the fraudsters.

Gmail and Outlook users have been warned to be on the lookout for a message pretending to offer a £50 Just East gift card Credit: Twitter

The latest trick, which has already been delivered to people’s inboxes, tries to lure the unsuspecting with the temptation of a free £50 gift from food delivery service Just Eat.

Anyone clicking on the link in the message, thinking they are getting a free meal, could find their personal data, including email addresses, passwords and even bank details, are handed over to online criminals.

The con is particularly worrying as the message appears to come from an official Just Eat account with the name Just@eat in the address panel.

Fraudsters have also added a countdown timer which can make those who receive the message rush to take advantage of the apparent offer without thinking about the possibility of it being fake.

The latest scam was discovered by the team at ProPrivacy, although it is not the first time such a scam has appeared.

Last year email users were targeted with a similar Just Eat scam, offering a similar incentive.

Ray Walsh, a digital privacy expert at ProPrivacy, said: "It is vital that consumers across the UK are made aware of a fake £50 Just Eat voucher being used by scammers to lure in victims.

"The current Just Eat scam leverages a countdown timer to apply further pressure on victims and to encourage them to follow the dodgy link and provide their personal information.

"There is evidence circulating that scammers may be using the email address just@eat to lure in victims, so it is worth checking the received email for this sender address or anything else that uses just eat creatively to instil authenticity."

Anyone receiving the email containing the fake £50 Just Eat voucher is warned not to click on the link as this could result in a malware infection or your data being stolen.

In a post on its website, Just Eat added: "Phone calls, emails, texts or Whatsapp messages pretending to be from Just Eat, or our trusted partners, may try to gain personal, sensitive or financial info from you – like usernames, passwords, credit card details, and other information.

"Just Eat will never ask for your date of birth, bank details, address or for any proof of identity such as utility bills, or your Partner Centre username and password over the phone.

“The only time you will ever need to provide this information is when you first sign up to join Just Eat."

Experts warn people not to click on the link in the seemingly convincing message

