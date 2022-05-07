ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9m8j_0fWKJnXu00

Lukaku had not scored in the Premier League in 2022 - a run of 10 games without a goal - but that dry spell came to an emphatic end against Wolves.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was animated in the executive box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after witnessing Romelu Lukaku end his goal drought.

Lukaku had not scored in the Premier League in 2022 - a run of 10 games without a goal - but that dry spell came to an emphatic end against Wolves.

The Belgian striker netted twice in three second-half minutes as Chelsea seemingly took control of their EPL home clash with Wolves.

Lukaku's first goal came from the penalty spot, after he had himself been fouled by Romain Saiss.

After sending Wolves keeper Jose Sa the wrong way to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead on 56 minutes, Lukaku was mobbed by his teammates.

The excitement on the pitch was matched in the stands, where Boehly was seen clapping and whistling in delight.

Lukaku then added a second goal with a fine right-footed finish after collecting a pass from USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

But Boehly later witnessed a shock Wolves comeback as late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady earned a 2-2 draw.

Boehly was attending a match at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his consortium was confirmed as the successful bidder to buy Chelsea FC .

The ownership of the club is expected to be officially transferred from Roman Abramovich later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football." Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Tchouameni, Silva, Martinez, Nkunku, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro) Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign 24-year-old Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Conor Coady
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Premier League#Belgian#Epl#Usmnt
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘turn attention back to Juventus star Arthur transfer to bolster shaky midfield’ after failing in January swoop

ARSENAL are set to re-ignite their interest in Juventus ace Arthur, according to reports. The Gunners were heavily linked with a January swoop for the Brazilian international. A mid-season transfer failed to materialise, although Mikel Arteta's side could try again in the summer. According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
SPORTS
BBC

Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external. United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external. David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Discussion on His Manchester United Future With Sir Alex Ferguson

A sequence of important meetings took place between Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Sir Alex Ferguson bought the Portuguese international forward to the red side of Manchester when the player was in his teenage years. The Scottish gaffer was more of a father figure to the Red Devils' No.7 and remains to be a pivotal figure in Cristiano Ronaldo's family.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday. His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?" Klopp says he will try to make his players see things from his perspective after dropping points at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
781
Followers
613
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy