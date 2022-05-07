Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

Luton, Huddersfield, Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest will join Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League next season.

The 2021/22 EFL Championship concluded its league phase on an entertaining final day as 31 goals were scored across Saturday's 12 games.

With relegation and automatic promotion already settled, the four playoff places were the main focus of attention.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town went into Saturday's fixtures having already guaranteed themselves a top-six finish, while Sheffield United and Luton Town were hoping to hold onto their playoff spots under pressure from Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Huddersfield started the final day in fourth place but ended the season in third. They won 2-0 at home to Bristol City, while Forest dropped one spot after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Sheffield United had the unenviable task of facing free-scoring champions Fulham on the final day. But the Blades made light work of the EPL-bound Cottagers by thrashing them 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

Luton also won to guarantee their spot in the top six. They overcame Reading 1-0 to finish five points clear of Middlesbrough, who were thrashed 4-1 at Preston.

Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship league season with a 1-0 win over Reading IMAGO/News Images/Richard Washbrooke

Boro finished the season seventh, one point above Millwall, who dropped to ninth after losing 1-0 at already-promoted Bournemouth.

Blackburn finished eighth.

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table

The battle to join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League will resume on Friday when the Championship playoffs begin.

Championship Playoff Fixtures And Dates

Luton vs Huddersfield (1st leg) - Friday, May 13

Huddersfield vs Luton (2nd leg) - Monday, May 16

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (1st leg) - Saturday, May 14

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United (2nd leg) - Tuesday, May 17

Championship final at Wembley - Sunday, May 29