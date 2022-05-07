ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donated body armor heading to Ukraine from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARtNA_0fWKIthf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement agencie s will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

In response to a request from Governor DeWine in March, more than two dozen Ohio law enforcement agencies donated surplus or expired body armor, vest carriers and helmets for use by members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense as they resist Russian attacks.

In total, Ohio is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets and 1,880 pieces of body armor.

Biden visits missile manufacturer that’s sending ammo to Ukraine

The Ohio State Highway Patrol coordinated the collection of the donations and delivered the gear to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area on Friday.

“I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives,” said DeWine. “I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”

The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a non-profit organization based in Parma that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

The donations are scheduled to be transported from Ohio to Ukraine in the coming days.

