ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bloke proudly shows off the veneers he got in Turkey…But everyone’s saying the same thing

By Fabulous reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MAN has gone viral after revealing his very bright veneers he got in Turkey - but viewers are all saying the same thing.

Looking to spruce up his teeth, one UK bloke decided to fly abroad to get a set of veneers - the results of which he then proudly showed off on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOcPY_0fWKIKFa00
The clip has taken the internet by storm Credit: TikTok/bigharryuk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8X3E_0fWKIKFa00
Harry was also compared to a horse and Jim Carrey in The Mask (1994) Credit: TikTok/bigharryuk

In a viral clip, which has taken the internet by storm, racking up a whopping 2.5 million views in just two days, Harry (@bigharryuk) inserted footage of his teeth that had been trimmed down to extreme levels.

Though the bloke, who's also had a hair transplant procedure in Turkey, did not reveal how much the new pearly whites cost, one site claimed that on average, beauty lovers are expecting to pay between £3,000 and £6,000.

Along the short close-ups ran text: ''Would you kiss me?'' before Harry showed off the results.

But while he appeared to love the bright veneers, viewers shared a slightly different opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th34m_0fWKIKFa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X90tY_0fWKIKFa00

Rushing to comments, many took it to share their thoughts and came to a conclusion - the guy's veneers were too bright.

''I mean electic is going up so I think if you smile at the side of my bed I can still read my book [sic],'' chuckled one person.

Someone else was wondering: ''Are they also available in white?''

Another TikTok user found a striking resemblance between the now-upgraded Harry and the Friends episode where Ross had left the whitener on too for long.

It wasn't just the extremely light shade of the veneers that left people howling.

Some eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that the pearly whites - or should we say ''brights'' - looked like a ''solid line'' and didn't appear natural at all.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Harry, whose clips have amassed more than 92,000 likes on TikTok, was also compared to a horse and Jim Carrey in the 1994 blockbuster, The Mask.

Unfortunately to Harry's disappointment, the majority of viewers didn't seem to have fallen in love with his new look, as they said they wouldn't kiss him - new teeth or not.

''No and then definitely no.''

In another video, Harry also recently revealed that he's purchased his first property in Dubai - though many were speculating about the accuracy of this fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMUAu_0fWKIKFa00
The fictional character is known for his green face and large teeth Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46g3Fi_0fWKIKFa00
Perhaps much to his disappointment, some said they wouldn't kiss him either way Credit: TikTok/bigharryuk

Comments / 24

Denise AuBuchon
2d ago

He must have gone to the same dentist as Darcey and Stacey Silva! They look like they gave chicklet teeth that glow in the dark.

Reply
11
neal
2d ago

does it remind anyone else of those old novelty wax teeth?

Reply
12
Related
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloke#Turkey#Uk#Tiktok#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
422K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy