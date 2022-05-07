Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from noon through 9 PM MDT today and again Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, slightly stronger for Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO