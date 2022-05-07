ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittson County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.5 feet, yards are flooded near Charles Street and Williams Street in Solomons. Nearby parking lots and the streets themselves are covered by more than a half foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Chesapeake Beach are at 12:36 AM and 12:45 PM. The next high tides at Solomons Island are at 10:47 PM and 10:51 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.2 1.8 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/12 PM 3.2 1.8 2.0 0.5 Minor 12/01 AM 3.4 2.0 2.0 0.5 Minor 12/01 PM 3.1 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/02 AM 3.2 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 13/12 PM 2.5 1.1 1.6 0.5 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 3.6 2.1 2.2 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 3.5 2.0 2.1 1.0 Minor 12/12 AM 3.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 12/11 AM 3.2 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 13/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.4 1.0 None
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout is are 9:55 PM and 10:04 AM. The next high tides at Piney Point is are 10:48 PM and 11:06 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 11:24 PM and 11:42 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 PM 4.0 2.4 2.5 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.8 2.2 2.4 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.8 2.2 2.3 1.0 Moderate 12/11 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 13/12 AM 3.6 2.0 2.0 1.0 Moderate
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
#Flood#Red Lake River#Sheyenne River
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 19 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 19. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, In Tennessee, Cold creek has backed to near Sunk Lake Road. Fields and food plots south of Fulton are flooding. Fields west of John Tully State Wildlife Management Area are beginning to flood. In Arkansas, Mississippi County Roads inside the levee east of Luxora and south of Rosa are being flooded by Mill Bayou. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
BlueRidgeLife

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Monday Along BRP & Skyline Drive (Snow Likely)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Garrett-Extreme Western Allegany-Western Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge (including Wintergreen)– Western Grant-Western Mineral-Western Pendleton- 932 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM EDT. MONDAY…. *...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from noon through 9 PM MDT today and again Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, slightly stronger for Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tides at Alexandria are at 4:18 PM and 5:00 AM.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the cold prone areas of these zones. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT

