Sinn Fein hails 'new era' as it wins Northern Ireland vote

Sinn Fein is on course for a historic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly election, after receiving the most first-preference votes.With counting for the 90 Stormont seats continuing, the republican party had won 16 seats, well ahead of the Alliance on seven, the DUP on six, the Ulster Unionists on three and the SDLP on one.Sinn Fein looks set to emerge with the most seats after it received 250,388 first preferences, compared with 184,002 for the DUP and 116,681 for the Alliance Party.This means that it received 29% of first preference votes, compared with 21.3% for the DUP, 13.5% for...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO