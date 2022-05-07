ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Blue Jays and Lady Jays compete in track and field

Junction City High School finished sixth with 40 points in girls and ninth with 33 points in boys team competition in the Salina Central Invitational on Friday. For...

Liberty flip script on Billings in second half comeback

The Salina Liberty erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to hand the Billings Outlaws their second loss of the season by a final score of 34-19. This win moves Salina from the middle of the pack to a tie for second with the Outlaws and Storm at 4-2 with a big four-game swing ahead to close out the season.
