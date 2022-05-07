Blue Jays and Lady Jays compete in track and field

The Salina Liberty erased a 13-point halftime deficit on Saturday to hand the Billings Outlaws their second loss of the season by a final score of 34-19. This win moves Salina from the middle of the pack to a tie for second with the Outlaws and Storm at 4-2 with a big four-game swing ahead to close out the season.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO