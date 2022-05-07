Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 3

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 3 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, and for the game they will remain without one of their top-three players.

Khris Middleton has been ruled out due to a knee injury (he has not played since Game 2 of the first-round).

The Bucks won the first game of the series 101-89 on the road to take a 1-0 lead on the road in Boston, but the Celtics stormed back and blew out the Bucks in Game 2.

The series is all tied up at 1-1 and has the makings for one of the best battles of the entire playoffs.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and take on either the Philadelphia 76ers (led by Joel Embiid) or the Miami Heat (with Jimmy Butler).

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and finished as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round.

Related stories on NBA basketball