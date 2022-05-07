Worcester boxer Kendrick Ball back on track following TKO victory

WORCESTER — Kendrick “Peppa” Ball came out a winner twice — once in the ring and once outside it — in a span of five days beginning in late April.

The reigning World Boxing Council USNBC Silver super middleweight champion from Worcester stepped through the ropes after a five-month layoff and rallied from a knockdown via an illegal blow to score a technical knockout of Ronald Montes of Columbia in the fifth round April 29 at American International College in Springfield.

Ball, 29, improved to 18-1-2 with his 12th knockout since making his pro debut six years ago. The 35-year-old Montes dropped to 19-16-1 with the 13th loss in his last 16 bouts.

“I had a lot of nerves during the fight,” Ball said Wednesday. “I was kind of getting flashbacks from the previous fight, so it kind of affected me. Then I got hit with a punch and it kind of woke me up and I immediately got the knockout winner.”

The previous fight would be the ninth-round TKO Ball absorbed against Mike Guy for the vacant WBC USNBC super middleweight title on Nov. 27 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

That was a big setback in more ways than one as it denied the 6-foot-2 Ball a second championship belt in the 168-pound class and the opportunity to take another step forward in pursuit of a big-money, bigger-belt fight.

The outcome understandably left the 2010 Worcester Tech grad and union laborer for Local 243 feeling down for a spell.

But good news officially arrived Tuesday when the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission changed the result to a no-contest.

So, no loss for Ball and no win for Guy, a 41-year-old Los Angeles native who, despite his middling 12-7-1 record, is the 16th-ranked super middleweight in the United States per boxrec.com .

“He tested positive for two different steroids,” said Ball, who checks in 41st in those rankings. “It kind of puts me back on track to where I was, to be able to move up the ladder.”

One thing that frustrated Ball and his father/trainer Kendrick Ball Sr. was the fact they were informed nearly two and a half months ago Guy had tested positive and would be suspended, but it took so long for the process to formally play itself out.

According to the elder Ball, Guy received a six-month suspension. Boxrec.com lists Guy as having been suspended indefinitely by the “Association of Boxing Commissions.”

“It was kind of a messed-up situation and the guy wasn’t really penalized for it,” said the elder Ball, who owns Camp Get Right Boxing Gym, where his son and many other promising fighters from Central Mass. and beyond train.

Ball is back in the gym working out and is feeling good about where he’s at, coming off a fight in which he was not only able to knock off the rust, but knock out his opponent.

“We’re actually waiting to see what’s next, possibly the end of June or maybe July,” Ball said.

Things came together quickly as Ball confirmed Friday he’s scheduled to meet a to-be-announced opponent July 15 at the Palladium.

It’ll mark the fifth time Ball has fought as a pro in his hometown and the results have been nothing short of spectacular with three TKOs and a unanimous decision.

