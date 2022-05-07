Look: Coby Bryant Wearing New Number For Seattle Seahawks
Bryant is paying homage to an NBA great.
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant's parent's named him after NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and he's carrying that homage a step further in the NFL. Bryant is wearing the hall of famer's famous No. 8 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
The 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner rocked the same digit during the 2021 Cotton Bowl loss to Alabama. Bryant should have a great opportunity to start Day One in Seattle and show off that No. 8 as much as possible.
