Look: Coby Bryant Wearing New Number For Seattle Seahawks

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Bryant is paying homage to an NBA great.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant's parent's named him after NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and he's carrying that homage a step further in the NFL. Bryant is wearing the hall of famer's famous No. 8 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner rocked the same digit during the 2021 Cotton Bowl loss to Alabama. Bryant should have a great opportunity to start Day One in Seattle and show off that No. 8 as much as possible.

© Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

