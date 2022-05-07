ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Haven, PA

White Haven Police urge drivers to cautious

By Victoria Brousseau
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4OXR_0fWKFwoh00

WHITE HAVEN LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The White Haven police are urging drivers to be careful as they travel Saturday.

According to police, a hole has opened in the road on the Eastbound side of the I-80 bridge.

Troopers from State Police Fern Ridge are assisting with traffic control on scene.

State Police told Eyewitness News that crews are on scene working to patch the hole now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman forges judge’s signature in order to drive

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman for forgery after they say she faked a judge’s signature to give herself permission to drive. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in March, investigators were informed that Ashley Sherry forged a note on a paper utilizing Magistrate Doug Brewer’s signature explaining that he provided permission for […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
White Haven, PA
White Haven, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced, five charged with fentanyl trafficking resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two Luzerne County men and five others charged after police say they conspired to traffic fentanyl which resulted in deaths. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kearon Brinson, 42, of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and Lamont Hubbard, 51, of Plymouth, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#State Police#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer In Berks County Sold Deadly Fentanyl Dose: DA

A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

MTA Bus Driver Killer Sentenced Without Parole

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday, May 5, announced officials. Cameron Silcott got into an argument with the bus driver after Parks told him passengers were not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy