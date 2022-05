Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left feeling “mentally drained” after her “amazing” team battled back to clinch a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.The Blues twice came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 and hold off the challenge of second-placed Arsenal.Goals from Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten, either side of a pair of stunning volleys from Sam Kerr, did the damage at a sold-out Kingsmeadow.“First half I thought we played with fear; second half we played to win and I have to credit the whole dressing room for switching that mentality because we knew we had something to lose,”...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO