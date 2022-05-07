ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Heidelberg Township, PA

Equipment failure causes fire at marijuana lab

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP. - a malfunctioning grow light caused a fire Saturday morning...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Heidelberg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
South Heidelberg Township, PA
WSMV

Sheriff: 4 arrested after Melatonin was given to children at daycare in Stewart County

INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Indian Mound daycare workers after children were allegedly given Melatonin. On March 25, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received reports of staffers at Mimi’s Daycare, located at 373 Peachers Lane, receiving Melatonin without their parents’ consent.
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Police
Daily Voice

MTA Bus Driver Killer Sentenced Without Parole

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday, May 5, announced officials. Cameron Silcott got into an argument with the bus driver after Parks told him passengers were not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy