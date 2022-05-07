ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to fix ‘person who bought this needs to sign in’ Xbox error

By Catherine Micallef
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSlqU_0fWKEfAD00

XBOX players are being faced with an error saying: "person who bought this needs to sign in" and are left not being able to have an anticipated gaming session.

If this is your case, here are our tips on how to fix this error and get going your Xbox running in no time.

What is the Xbox error?

It can also be known as Error 0x82D40007 and it occurs when your console cannot verify content access permissions.

It mostly happens when there is a lot of people trying to access games across multiple devices in an Xbox family.

It will prevent games from being downloaded or installed on different profiles.

How to fix 'person who bought this needs to sign in' Xbox error

These are some of the helpful tips that might solve your problem.

1. Check Xbox Live services status

Open your browser to check the live status of your services.

For them to be all good, they must be 'Up and running', if not, you get the error that you're encountering.

Check whether any of them are 'Limited' or at 'Major Outage' and if they are, then you will have to wait for Microsoft to fix the error from their end.

That should fix the error.

2. Restart your console

Restarting your console might fix the problem too.

What you have to do is press the power button, which is the Xbox logo on your console for 10 seconds.

Once it turns off, disconnect it from the power outlet and then turn it back on after a minute or two.

3. Restart your router

Find your power button on your router and turn it off for 30 seconds.

After that amount of time, turn it on again, give it time to reboot and once it's sorted, check whether you still have this error coming up on your Xbox.

4. Log out and back in to your profile

Open the 'Guide' and select 'Sign in' and then 'Switch profile'.

Log out of your profile and then press the Xbox button on your controller to 'Sign in' again.

Log in again and your problem might be sorted.

5. Set your console as home console

If none of the above helped, then we have one more tip that you can try.

Sign in to the account that has the gaming licence for the game you want to play, unless you're already signed into it.

Press the Xbox button and open 'Guide' and then choose 'System.

Go to 'Settings' and then choose 'My Home Xbox'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJUi3_0fWKEfAD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM26n_0fWKEfAD00

Select 'Make this my home Xbox' and then sign in with the account that gave you the error.

We hope that these tips helped to solve your problem and that you got going on with your Xbox session.

Comments / 1

Related
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Websites for PlayStation News and Reviews

Are you a big PlayStation fan? Do you like to stay on top of all the latest PS5 news? Do you consume all the reviews for the latest Sony games? If so, you need to make sure that you're following the biggest and best websites for PlayStation news and reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Everything You Need to Download Any Mod for 'GTA V'

It's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, but we're still a few years out from the release of GTA VI. Understandably, no matter how into the current game you are, you're bound to get bored of it after a while. Thankfully, there are plenty of mods out there that can bring a new experience to the already much-loved game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Live#Video Game
SVG

It Took 25 Years And $10,000 To Fix GoldenEye

"GoldenEye 007" came out back in 1997. It was one of the most popular titles on the N64 at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most influential shooters in gaming history. Franchises like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" can all trace their roots back to the free-exploration-based movement that was established in the Pierce Brosnan Bond game. This opened the floor for players to navigate the game stealthily and hunt for hidden secrets. The single-player campaign had plenty to keep fans engaged as Bond attempted to thwart a criminal syndicate from using a satellite to melt down the world's financial centers. It was just the right amount of camp, blended with challenging level design and plenty of action.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Polygon

Ark Nova is an excellent board game, but it won’t be displacing Wingspan anytime soon

Ark Nova is the most hyped new tabletop game since Wingspan burst onto the scene in the early months of 2019, an entire epoch ago, upending industry beliefs on what sort of games could cross over into the mainstream and find commercial success. Three years on, Wingspan — a non-violent game about wild bird populations — has sold over a million copies, and you can find it in your local Target. That’s even with a $50 price point and a steeper learning curve than games typically sold through big-box retailers.
HOBBIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
423K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy