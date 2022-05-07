How Man City could line up with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola eyes stunning transfer for Man Utd star

MANCHESTER CITY are lining up a sensational move for free agent Paul Pogba this summer.

Sunsport revealed City bosses have asked to be kept informed on Pogba’s situation in the coming weeks.

How Man City could line-up next season with Pogba and Haaland in the side

The French World Cup winner has turned down all attempts to keep him at Old Trafford and a shock move to neighbours could be on the cards.

Erling Haaland is set to join the league leaders in a deal that could be worth up to £100million.

Man City expect to win the battle for the hot shot and the striker has agreed the personal terms on offer at his dad Alf Inge’s old club.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract which comes into force this summer and he is due to bolster Pep Guardiola's squad.

Villareal centre-back Pau Torres has received interest from both cross-city rivals in Manchester.

If the champions win the race for the Spanish international, he could slot into the back four.

The end of this season appears the most likely time for his release clause of around £50million to be triggered.

Frenkie de Jong is on City's wishlist and there is talk of a swap deal for Bernardo Silva.

An alternative look at a potential XI with the two superstars

Guardiola’s admiration for Barcelona’s De Jong is well known and he could alternatively be sold for cash as the Catalan club look to slash their debts.

Alternatively, the City boss could bring in Grealish and Alvarez on the wings as he likes to chop and change throughout the season.

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez is already coming to Man City in the summer as a £14million switch from River Plate was agreed in January.

Tyrick Mitchell could fill in at left-back to replace Joao Cancelo.

The left-back, 22, has had a stellar season at Crystal Palace and was rewarded by a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s senior side in March.

Man City are in the market for a new left-back and are keeping track of the youngster’s progress, as are Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.