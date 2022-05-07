ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach Police responds to report of ‘stalking about with rifle’

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The situation has been handled and there is no current threat to public safety.”. Earlier today the FBPD received a report of an adult male on...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Man 'stalking about' with pellet rifle at Egan's Creek Greenway Trail causes panic, police response

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement was investigating a scene in Fernandina Beach on Saturday morning after a man was spotted walking around with a gun. There was a heavy police presence at Egan's Creek Greenway Trail, a well populated walking trail on the island, after police received a call that a man was wandering around with a gun. Both Fernandina Beach Police and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office responded to the area.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Fbpd#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Vice

Cops Kill Man Over Stolen Pokemon Cards in Target Parking Lot

Police in Florida shot and killed a shoplifter on Wednesday evening, after he allegedly stole a pizza and Pokemon cards from a Target. On Wednesday evening, more than a dozen units allegedly responded to a Target in Kissimmee in response to a suspicious vehicle with covered or unmarked license plates. Officers watched two men get out of the car wearing “masks and hoodies” and enter the store, according to the affidavit written by Deputy Cole Miller. Miller talked to the store’s Loss Prevention Supervisor on the phone, who told him that the men were leaving the store without paying for a pizza and multiple packs of Pokemon cards.
KISSIMMEE, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
NBC Miami

Video Showing Wild Brawl Involving Miami Police Officers Under Review

Video showing at least one Miami Police officer throwing punches during a wild brawl is being reviewed by the department, officials said Friday. The incident appears to have occurred early Friday morning in front of Centro nightclub. Video obtained by Only in Dade appears to show officers responding to break...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy