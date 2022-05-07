ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: Romelu Lukaku long-range strike doubles Chelsea lead over Wolverhampton, 2-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s him again! Christian Pulisic profits on a huge mistake by Wolverhampton’s defence...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

BBC

Transfer rumours: Tchouameni, Silva, Martinez, Nkunku, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro) Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign 24-year-old Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Looks for Positives in Premier League Title Race

Before the weekend, Liverpool were just one point back of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and had a one goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreak should the two sides end the season level on points. After the weekend, with Liverpool drawing Spurs and City obliterating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
José Sá
Person
Romelu Lukaku
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Will Go Again

It was there for the taking. Liverpool needed to keep winning to continue putting pressure on Manchester City in the title race; however the Reds were only able to manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs to go top of the table on goal difference. Similar to the reverse fixture in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘turn attention back to Juventus star Arthur transfer to bolster shaky midfield’ after failing in January swoop

ARSENAL are set to re-ignite their interest in Juventus ace Arthur, according to reports. The Gunners were heavily linked with a January swoop for the Brazilian international. A mid-season transfer failed to materialise, although Mikel Arteta's side could try again in the summer. According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Wolverhampton#Portuguese
BBC

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Pick of the stats

Everton have won an away top-flight match for the first time in 15 games since beating Brighton back in August in their third game of the season. The Toffees have ended their run of seven consecutive away defeats. Leicester have conceded 15 Premier League goals from corners this season, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What Does Tottenham Draw Mean For Premier League Title Race?

Going into the weekend, it was very clear what needed to happen for Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title: the Reds needed to win their four remaining games and hope City dropped points. The Reds were a point behind and level on games played, so any dropped points by City meant they’d win the title by either a one or two-point margin should they win out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘set to pay Pau Torres £51m release clause’, Wan Bissaka Atletico Madrid transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up a bid for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres to strengthen their defence. The Spain international has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea. Meanwhile, flop Wan Bissaka could reportedly earn himself a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

May 9th & 10th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

The Reds will try to shake off the disappointment from the weekend, and keep their increasingly slim league title hopes alive with a win. However, Villa Park has been a difficult away in recent seasons. Last year saw the Reds on the wrong end of a 7-2 beating, and the year before Liverpool trailed until the 87th minute, when two late goals swayed the match in Liverpool’s favor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

In the latest of our current sequence of weird results, Chelsea were rocked by two late goals despite playing well and looking as fluid as we have in the past few weeks. While this was not a perfect performance, Chelsea looked sharper than in recent games and could have scored more goals with better execution. The goals were conceded were down to individual players switching off and this makes the result all the more frustrating.
PREMIER LEAGUE

