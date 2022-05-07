ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

WATCH: Romelu Lukaku wins penalty, converts it for Chelsea against Wolverhampton! 1-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much work, we are finally ahead! Romelu Lukaku is brought down...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

SkySports

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football." Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Looks for Positives in Premier League Title Race

Before the weekend, Liverpool were just one point back of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and had a one goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreak should the two sides end the season level on points. After the weekend, with Liverpool drawing Spurs and City obliterating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘set to pay Pau Torres £51m release clause’, Wan Bissaka Atletico Madrid transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up a bid for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres to strengthen their defence. The Spain international has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea. Meanwhile, flop Wan Bissaka could reportedly earn himself a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Wolverhampton
SB Nation

What Does Tottenham Draw Mean For Premier League Title Race?

Going into the weekend, it was very clear what needed to happen for Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title: the Reds needed to win their four remaining games and hope City dropped points. The Reds were a point behind and level on games played, so any dropped points by City meant they’d win the title by either a one or two-point margin should they win out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Massive Win at Leicester

It’s hard to understate just how crucial a victory this was for Frank Lampard’s Everton in their fight to avoid the club’s first relegation since 1951. Both goals came from defenders, the first a sublime volley by Vitaliy Mykolenko for his first Everton goal, and the second by Mason Holgate who cleaned up the rebound from Richarlison’s headed effort. With a game in hand remaining and favorable fixtures upcoming, the Toffees have put themselves in a good position to secure their Premier League safety in the coming weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

May 9th & 10th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

The Reds will try to shake off the disappointment from the weekend, and keep their increasingly slim league title hopes alive with a win. However, Villa Park has been a difficult away in recent seasons. Last year saw the Reds on the wrong end of a 7-2 beating, and the year before Liverpool trailed until the 87th minute, when two late goals swayed the match in Liverpool’s favor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: United fall and finish fourth on final day

Manchester United missed out on qualification for the Champions League, as they lost 4-2 to Chelsea in their last game of the Super League campaign. United needed a favour from Reading in their game against Man City, as a loss for the Citizens and a win for United against Chelsea would have handed Marc Skinner’s side a spot inside the top three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Gary Neville's title race verdict: This one isn't over yet; injury to Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville thinks the injury to Man City's Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool's chances in a title race that he claims "isn't over yet". City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle meaning they require just seven points from their remaining three fixtures away at Wolves and West Ham and a home clash with Aston Villa to retain the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Man. City 5-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... the Arabian Demolition

Newcastle United could do nothing to stop the slowly murderous tidal wave coming from Manchester City. It was enough at 3-0, but of course Foden (from the bench) and Sterling (for the second time, because why not?) had to send up the 5-0 score to the bright Mancunian sky. It’s time to pour some quick reactions about what went down at the Etihad earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE

