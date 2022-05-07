Hull City 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Keane Lewis-Potter steals point to deny visitors third-place finish following late Brennan Johnson penalty in extraordinary stoppage time finale

Fourth-placed Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull.

With the game going nowhere, Forest substitute Brennan Johnson converted a stoppage-time penalty after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have fouled Sam Surridge.

But with Forest's fans in party mode, Hull equalised just two minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter, who impressively powered home Lewie Coyle's cross from the right.

Lewis Coyle congratulates Keane Lewis-Potter on his dramatic late equaliser on Saturday

Hull City players applaud their fans after ending the Championship season with a late draw

A draw was a fair result as the visitors, who - having made seven changes from the defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the week - were short of enterprise against a Hull side with nothing to play for.

But with manager Steve Cooper understandably keen to protect his big players from injury and suspension, this result should not be taken at face value.

Forest would have presented a far bigger threat to Hull had they fielded their best starting XI, but this was a textbook end-of-season encounter - until the game exploded into life during stoppage-time.

Hull, embarrassed by their 5-0 defeat at Bristol City last weekend, at least tried to make a game of it early on.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores the opening goal from the penalty spot

Johnson celebrates his goal that looked to have earned Forest a late three points at Hull

But they were largely held at arm's length by a Forest team clearly preparing - mentally and physically - for a crucial few weeks in the club's recent history.

Hull were marginally better than their rivals in the first half, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh a continual menace up front.

Indeed, Sayyadmanesh had the best chance before the interval when he cashed in upon a defensive mix-up between Brice Samba and Tobias Figueiredo after 26 minutes.

The Iran international was not well placed to make a clean connection in a good position and toe-poked the ball wide for a goal-kick.

Man-of-the-match Sayyadmanesh was also out of luck after 58 minutes when he came within a stud's length of connecting to Callum Elder's dangerous cross from the left.

Cooper might have hoped for a positive response from that near-miss, but the collective mindset of his players was to remain diligent rather than dynamic.

That was until their manager brought on Johnson and Surridge just after the hour mark.

The drama followed a low quality 90 minutes on the final day of the Championship season

Forest were immeasurably better thereafter - most significantly after 75 minutes when Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter did well to parry Johnson's awkward, low cross from the right.

Surridge was well positioned to convert the rebound, but Baxter stayed big and strong to deflect the danger.

Forest's enthusiastic supporters might have expected their side to have kicked on.

But Hull were a persistent threat on the break and perhaps should have done better when Lewis-Potter could not accurately control Sayyadmanesh's strong cross just outside the six-yard box.

Substitute Tom Eaves should also have done better with a wayward header off Lewis-Potter's lofted dink towards the back post after 82 minutes.

By contrast to the match in normal time, the game finished with a flourish, with Brennan scoring from the spot before Lewis-Potter equalised in the dying embers.

ALL THE FINAL DAY ACTION FROM THE PLAY-OFF TUSSLE AS IT HAPPENED...

14:18

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Five minutes left at Kenilworth Road, and Luton are play-off bound. As it stands they will be playing Huddersfield Town who are due to finish third.

With Nottingham Forest only drawing 0-0 at Hull City, they will fall to fourth and set-up a tie with Sheffield United.

We are in stoppage time at Bournemouth and Millwall would not score in this game if it went on all night

14:10

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Meanwhile at Kenilworth Road, Reading have made more of a game of it this half, and have arguably been the better team.

The Hatters still narrowly lead but even if they do a Manchester City style collapse in these last few minutes, their play-off spot still looks like being secure.

13:53

Bournemouth 0-0 Millwall

A slight reprieve for Millwall. Emiliano Marcondes finishes well from the edge of the box for the home side, but the offside flag has gone up for one of his team-mates interfering with the keeper's eyeline.

In reality it means little right now. While Luton and Sheffield United are cruising like they are, the Lions cannot alter their fate. Still though, they need a win to give themselves a chance and they don't look like getting a goal.

Away we go at the start of the second half.

Sheffield United 75 points

Luton Town 75 points

---------------------------------

Middlesbrough 70 points

Millwall 70 points

No change in the standings at the break. Only that Sheffield United and Luton Town are holding their nerve with leads on home soil.

While they are doing their bit there is nothing Middlesbrough or Millwall can do to force them out of the play-off picture.

Still, 45 minutes is a long time in football...

12:46

Sheffield United 1-0 Fulham

That does nothing for the play-off standings by the way, only giving the Blades a bit more breathing space as they hope to claim fifth spot in the table en route to joining today's opponents in the top flight next season.

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the final day of the Championship season, with Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall still battling it out for a play-off place.