ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hull City 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Keane Lewis-Potter steals point to deny visitors third-place finish following late Brennan Johnson penalty in extraordinary stoppage time finale

By Press Association Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fourth-placed Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull.

With the game going nowhere, Forest substitute Brennan Johnson converted a stoppage-time penalty after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have fouled Sam Surridge.

But with Forest's fans in party mode, Hull equalised just two minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter, who impressively powered home Lewie Coyle's cross from the right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bc2cz_0fWKC8O100
Lewis Coyle congratulates Keane Lewis-Potter on his dramatic late equaliser on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234SV7_0fWKC8O100
Hull City players applaud their fans after ending the Championship season with a late draw

A draw was a fair result as the visitors, who - having made seven changes from the defeat to Bournemouth earlier in the week - were short of enterprise against a Hull side with nothing to play for.

But with manager Steve Cooper understandably keen to protect his big players from injury and suspension, this result should not be taken at face value.

Forest would have presented a far bigger threat to Hull had they fielded their best starting XI, but this was a textbook end-of-season encounter - until the game exploded into life during stoppage-time.

Hull, embarrassed by their 5-0 defeat at Bristol City last weekend, at least tried to make a game of it early on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB2GD_0fWKC8O100
Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores the opening goal from the penalty spot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh1GW_0fWKC8O100
Johnson celebrates his goal that looked to have earned Forest a late three points at Hull

But they were largely held at arm's length by a Forest team clearly preparing - mentally and physically - for a crucial few weeks in the club's recent history.

Hull were marginally better than their rivals in the first half, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh a continual menace up front.

Indeed, Sayyadmanesh had the best chance before the interval when he cashed in upon a defensive mix-up between Brice Samba and Tobias Figueiredo after 26 minutes.

The Iran international was not well placed to make a clean connection in a good position and toe-poked the ball wide for a goal-kick.

Man-of-the-match Sayyadmanesh was also out of luck after 58 minutes when he came within a stud's length of connecting to Callum Elder's dangerous cross from the left.

Cooper might have hoped for a positive response from that near-miss, but the collective mindset of his players was to remain diligent rather than dynamic.

That was until their manager brought on Johnson and Surridge just after the hour mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMb0C_0fWKC8O100
The drama followed a low quality 90 minutes on the final day of the Championship season

Forest were immeasurably better thereafter - most significantly after 75 minutes when Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter did well to parry Johnson's awkward, low cross from the right.

Surridge was well positioned to convert the rebound, but Baxter stayed big and strong to deflect the danger.

Forest's enthusiastic supporters might have expected their side to have kicked on.

But Hull were a persistent threat on the break and perhaps should have done better when Lewis-Potter could not accurately control Sayyadmanesh's strong cross just outside the six-yard box.

Substitute Tom Eaves should also have done better with a wayward header off Lewis-Potter's lofted dink towards the back post after 82 minutes.

By contrast to the match in normal time, the game finished with a flourish, with Brennan scoring from the spot before Lewis-Potter equalised in the dying embers.

ALL THE FINAL DAY ACTION FROM THE PLAY-OFF TUSSLE AS IT HAPPENED...

14:18

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Five minutes left at Kenilworth Road, and Luton are play-off bound. As it stands they will be playing Huddersfield Town who are due to finish third.

With Nottingham Forest only drawing 0-0 at Hull City, they will fall to fourth and set-up a tie with Sheffield United.

We are in stoppage time at Bournemouth and Millwall would not score in this game if it went on all night

14:10

Luton Town 1-0 Reading

Meanwhile at Kenilworth Road, Reading have made more of a game of it this half, and have arguably been the better team.

The Hatters still narrowly lead but even if they do a Manchester City style collapse in these last few minutes, their play-off spot still looks like being secure.

13:53

Bournemouth 0-0 Millwall

A slight reprieve for Millwall. Emiliano Marcondes finishes well from the edge of the box for the home side, but the offside flag has gone up for one of his team-mates interfering with the keeper's eyeline.

In reality it means little right now. While Luton and Sheffield United are cruising like they are, the Lions cannot alter their fate. Still though, they need a win to give themselves a chance and they don't look like getting a goal.

Away we go at the start of the second half.

Sheffield United 75 points

Luton Town 75 points

---------------------------------

Middlesbrough 70 points

Millwall 70 points

No change in the standings at the break. Only that Sheffield United and Luton Town are holding their nerve with leads on home soil.

While they are doing their bit there is nothing Middlesbrough or Millwall can do to force them out of the play-off picture.

Still, 45 minutes is a long time in football...

12:46

Sheffield United 1-0 Fulham

That does nothing for the play-off standings by the way, only giving the Blades a bit more breathing space as they hope to claim fifth spot in the table en route to joining today's opponents in the top flight next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdSlJ_0fWKC8O100

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the final day of the Championship season, with Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall still battling it out for a play-off place.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man United's academy stars are out to echo club's fabled Class of '92 in the FA Youth Cup final, with Alejandro Garnacho and Co aiming to emulate Beckham, Giggs, Neville and Butt by winning it for a record 11th time

It's 30 years ago this week since Manchester United's fabled Class of '92 lifted the FA Youth Cup, a competition deeply engrained in the history of the club. On Wednesday at a packed Old Trafford, United's latest batch of young stars will try to emulate the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt by winning it for a record 11th time against first-time finalists Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Super Mane! Sadio's nonchalant header keeps Liverpool in the title fight as Reds come from behind to beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and move back level on points with Manchester City

It was the sheer nonchalance of it. The casual ease with which Sadio Mane guaranteed another lap of the title race. He won this match as if it were a training ground exercise, not a potential championship decider. He scored his header as if it was the last play of a Friday five-a-side, not a goal that keeps Liverpool in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane insists he is 'honestly very happy' at Liverpool after scoring crucial winner against Aston Villa - despite his agent 'holding talks with Bayern Munich on Friday'

Sadio Mane has emphasised he is 'honestly very happy' at Liverpool despite links to a move away. The Senegalese forward, 30, scored a clever header which proved the winner as the Reds edged past Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday. And Mane insisted he is content at Anfield - despite reports...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's about digging in and finding a way to win': Skipper Jordan Henderson admits his Liverpool team had to come through tough moments to seal comeback win over Aston Villa and keep the title pressure on Manchester City

Jordan Henderson was proud of Liverpool's performance against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening and credited Sadio Mane's 'incredible' winner for helping them keep their Premier League title hopes alive. Liverpool went 1-0 down against Villa in third minute of their clash at Villa Park. Henderson said they knew it was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Tom Huddlestone
Person
Tobias Figueiredo
Person
Callum Elder
Person
Lewie Coyle
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Tom Eaves
Daily Mail

'Unfortunately, he is a REALLY good signing': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp backs 'real beast' Erling Haaland to make title rivals Man City a lot stronger next season... and says he will 'love' scoring tap-ins at the back post

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Erling Haaland as a 'real beast' and has admitted he expects the Norwegian to make title rivals Manchester City much stronger next season. City announced on Tuesday the 21-year-old Norway international will join Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign following a £51million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger SIGNS for Real Madrid after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, worth £315,000 a week... as LaLiga giants slap £340M release clause on the German defender, who will leave Chelsea for nothing this summer

Real Madrid have inserted a £340million release clause into Antonio Rudiger's contract after the Chelsea defender completed his move to Spain on Tuesday. The Germany star has signed a four-year contract with the LaLiga side worth in the region of £315,000-per-week. He will also net a signing on fee that will take his wage significantly north of that figure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Richard Thompson is just the ticket for English cricket... the ECB needs leadership like never before and as the best and most dynamic administrator in the game, the Surrey chief can provide it

Perhaps it is a case of wishful thinking from an old hack who has been around the block a few times and seen so many England captains, coaches and administrators come and go. But I can't help be a little optimistic after the developments of the last couple of weeks because it is a case now, as Ian Dury might have put it, of reasons to be cheerful, part three.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Premiership ring-fencing is WEAKENING English clubs in Europe, insists Finn Russell, as Racing 92 fly-half claims competitive edge created by relegation threat has helped three French sides qualify for Champions Cup semi-finals

Finn Russell believes that French clubs are eclipsing their English rivals in Europe because of the competitive edge created by the threat of relegation - at a time when the Premiership is ring-fenced. Three teams from the Top 14 league have reached the semi-finals of this season's Heineken Champions Cup,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Nottingham Forest#Sheffield United#Xi
Daily Mail

'I can't ask for anymore': Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he can't fault his players' 'heart, commitment and application' in Liverpool defeat... but he's less impressed with ref Jon Moss and calls for his performance to be 'looked at'

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard praised his players despite the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday night. Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz's opener during a mad opening six minutes. Sadio Mane's 22nd goal of the season moved the visitors level on points with Manchester City at the top of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The jury's out on Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic with both misfiring stars in the last chance saloon, while Jorginho can leave alongside an exodus of defenders... as the new owners cast their eye over the Chelsea squad, who will stay or go?

As Todd Boehly slipped down into his seat, head in hands, after watching Chelsea throw away their two-goal lead against Wolves, the reality of the situation would have dawned on him. His new era at Stamford Bridge must begin with an overhaul. There has been a complaint from supporters that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice after Memphis Depay netted his 12th LaLiga goal this season as hosts tighten grip on second place, but victory is marred by Ronald Araujo's sickening head injury

Barcelona forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele were too much for Celta Vigo as Xavi's team ran out 3-1 winners at the Nou Camp. But the victory was overshadowed by a head injury to defender Ronald Arauajo, who had to be taken off the pitch in an ambulance during the second half.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona boss Xavi insists defender Ronald Araujo is 'going to be fine' as he stays overnight in hospital after sickening clash of heads with team-mate Gavi saw him worryingly collapse several seconds later

Barcelona boss Xavi has said defender Ronaldo Araujo is going to be fine after he was taken to hospital by ambulance following a nasty clash of heads with Gavi. The Catalan giants were leading 3-1 in their LaLiga game with Celta Vigo when the club's Uruguayan centre back suffered a sickening clash of heads with his team-mate in the 62nd minute.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy