Last stand in Mariupol: All women, children, elderly evacuated from steel plant

A belligerent Kremlin flew eight fighter jets over Moscow in a “Z” formation symbolizing its continuing attack on Ukraine Saturday, part of a dress rehearsal for Russia’s annual Victory Day parade.

Vladimir Putin is expected to use the popular May 9 holiday, which commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany, to portray his invasion of Ukraine as a new fight against fascism, the BBC reported , accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government of neo-Nazi links – allegations that Kyiv and Western allies deny.

The parade, featuring some 11,000 troops, will include myriad military units and a display of nuclear weapons – just one-third of its usual size, The Sun reported , because so many fighters and so much materiel remain bogged down in Ukraine.

“These symbolic dates are to the Russian aggressor like red to a bull,” said Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister, Yevhen Yenin. “While the entire civilized world remembers the victims of terrible wars on these days, the Russian Federation wants parades and is preparing to dance over bones in Mariupol.”

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry taunted Russia with a video showing the destruction of a Russian Navy landing craft.

Drone footage released on May 5, 2022, shows flames billowing and smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant as the assault on the plant continues. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians remain in the complex. EyePress News/Shutterstock

“The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea,” the defense ministry tweeted. Satellite photos analyzed by the AP showed thick black smoke rising off Snake Island, about 20 miles off the coast of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, “all women, children and elderly people” were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said – but up to 2,000 fighters remained in the sprawling seaside complex to defend the port city that Russia may be aiming to claim ahead of Monday’s holiday.

The Russia-aligned Donetsk People’s Republic said it had saved 152 people, including 32 children, from elsewhere in the flattened city.

Civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross as they arrive at a temporary evacuation center on May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Zelensky said his government was “working on diplomatic options to save our military who still remain at Azovstal.”

“Influential mediators are involved,” he added.

Donbass Today, which claims to cover events on both sides, tweeted that a group of Ukrainian soldiers had left the plant carrying white flags of surrender , a report that was not verified by any international media.

Securing the strategically important Sea of Azov port would give Moscow a land bridge to the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine during a 2014 invasion.

Service members of pro-Russian troops fire from a tank during fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war near the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

In other developments:

Russia continued to bombard other cities, including landing several missile strikes on Odessa in southern Ukraine and Sumy in the north. No injuries were reported.

The governor of the Kharkiv region reported a missile strike on the museum honoring the “Ukrainian Socrates,” Hryhoriy Skovoroda, an 18th-century philosopher. The museum’s contents had been moved to safety but the building, where Skovoroda spent his final years, was badly damaged. Skovoroda’s likeness adorns a Ukrainian banknote.

Intense fighting continued in eastern Ukraine, where the two sides battled to capture territory – . and Russian forces have begun to blow up bridges to slow their counter-offensive. Western military analysts said a Ukrainian counter-offensive was advancing around the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which was the first Soviet capital in Ukraine, while the Russians made minor gains in Luhansk, an area where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

Ukrainian troops defending Luhansk towns are “holding on,” said Serhiy Hayday, the head of the region’s military administration, but “air strikes are constant — it’s just a terrible situation.”

In Germany, law enforcement officials warned residents planning to attend the Victory Day parade in Berlin not to bring Ukranian or Russian flags. Berlin authorities said they did not wish the discord of their European neighbors to impact the politics of their country on the 77th anniversary of the end of the war, Fox News reported .

France’s Emmanuel Macron vowed to “help democracy and courage” prevail during his inauguration ceremony, saying that France must “act to avoid” escalation in Ukraine.

Zelensky said in his nightly address that the “extraordinary strength of the Ukrainian position” lies in all the countries of the free world understanding what is at stake in the ruinous war.

“We are defending ourselves against an onslaught of tyranny that wants to destroy everything that freedom gives to people and states,” the Ukrainian leader said. “And such a struggle, for freedom and against tyranny, is fully comprehensible for any society, in any corner of the globe.”

With Post wires