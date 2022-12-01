TwinSpires Offer Code NYPRACING: Grab a huge welcome bonus – December 2022

New York Post readers can use the promo code NYPRACING to claim a great new customer offer in December 2022. Find out how to get a $400 bonus below.

TwinSpires Promo Code NYPRACING TwinSpires Promo $400 sign up bonus TwinSpires Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Full T&Cs apply. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only.

The TwinSpires new customer offer is a free bet bonus of $400. For every $400 wagered, you will receive a $100 bonus. In order to earn the maximum $400 bonus, you must wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating your account.

This bonus is great if you have a few horses in mind to wager on, as you need to wager four times in our to get the maximum bonus. Place four $400 bets, and you’ll receive a $100 bonus each time you do so.

Click above to claim your TwinSpires welcome bonus. Hit Join Now. Provide account and address details. When asked for a promo code, enter NYPRACING . Complete registration. Make your first deposit. Place your first eligible bet of $400. Once the race is over, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. You can repeat this a further three times, claiming your $400 bonus.

Is there a better way to spice up your Tuesday? TwinSpires offer all customers a 15% boost on your winning Trifecta wagers every Tuesday. Get a 15% boost on your winning Trifecta wagers every Tuesday, up to a maximum of $25 per day.

If you’re a fan of international racing, then this one’s for you. Get your stake back, up to $10, if your horse finishes second in selected international races. Make sure to opt-in beforehand, and you’ll be able to cover yourself if your horse ends up second.

Similar to the rest of the world bet insurance offer, all customers will get their stake back if your horse runs second in selected races during the week. Again, make sure to opt-in via their ‘offers’ tab, to make sure you don’t miss out.

On the whole, TwinSpires is one of the best horse racing books available in the USA. On any given day, customers can log in to their TwinSpires accounts to view all tracks hosting races that day. Users can select any track from the list to view all scheduled races for that venue. From there, customers can choose any race, make their picks, and place their bets.

In most cases, TwinSpires shows races in real-time on its website and mobile app via live streaming video. Live streaming is an important aspect of horse racing betting, so it’s great that TwinSpires provides live streaming.

Bettors who enjoy a specific category of racing can filter TwinSpires’ racing menu by Thoroughbred, Harness, and Greyhound. Additional filters allow users to display listings alphabetically and by time to post.

TwinSpires provides all the same types of bets online that customers can place in-person at each track. Betting options include the standard lineup of win, place, and show bets, as well as all the usual exotics. Overall, TwinSpires is a fantastic horse racing book, and one not to miss out on.

As TwinSpires is a horse racing only book, the wagers available are the same as the pools you would find at a race track. The following bet types are all available to place at TwinSpires.

Bet Type WinYour chosen selection must come in first.PlaceYour chosen selection must come in first or second.ShowYour chosen selection must come in first, second, or third.ExactaPick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order.QuinellaPick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order.TrifectaPick the horses you think will finish first, second, and third in that order.SuperfectaPick the horses you think will finish first, second, third, and fourth in that order.Daily DoublePick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting.Pick 3/4/5/6/7/8Pick the winners of a series of consecutive races, starting at just three races, going all the way up to eight races. The home page shows the rollovers for these bets, so if you’re looking for a huge payday, check out this list daily.



The exacta, trifecta, and superfecta all feature additional options such as box, key or wheel. The box option offers these combinations in any order, while key or wheel options see you give a focus to specific selections within these bets.

The TwinSpires desktop platform allows for easy navigation and use. All the tabs are displayed across the top of the screen allowing users to quickly select whether they wish to place a wager on any horse racing market.

The first impression is smart, calm, and clean. Boasting a blue, white, and green theme, users are quick to identify how to claim bonus offers, where to find support, and even where to find the TwinsSpire’s expert picks.

Market availability is one of TwinSpires strongpoints. Those of you who enjoy a flutter on the races will be able to review hundreds of racing markets and the chance to place wagers or wins, place, and show, as a parlay, trifecta, or quinella, and much more.

App Store Rating (/5) Play Store Rating (/5) App Size Price 4.8 (55.3k ratings)4.3 (51 ratings)61.7MBFree



TwinSpires offers standalone mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, available from the App Store and Google Play. The TwinSpires horse racing app still operates independently of the sportsbook app, meaning customers must download the horse racing app separately even if they already have sports betting accounts.

The TwinSpires app looks simple at first glance, with a straightforward list of tracks on the homepage and options to sort tracks by thoroughbred, harness, and greyhound.

The full range of TwinSpires’ mobile betting features becomes apparent once users select a specific track and race. Once users visit a race, the app displays contenders, betting odds, jockey information, and additional race information. Bettors can select from one of seven wagering interfaces (see above) to view more information and tips for that race.

TwinSpires customers can tap the “play” button at the top of any page to launch an integrated video player that streams every race live within the app. Building wagers is as simple as choosing a bet type and tapping to add horses to the ticket.

TwinSpires is a well respected and legitimate horse racing book. As one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in the USA, they are incredibly popular and maintain high levels of safety and security for bettors.

There are plenty of states where TwinSpires is legal. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming all are able to wager with TwinSpires.

In most states, horse bettors must be at least 18 or older to create a TwinSpires Racebook account. In Washington and Michigan, the minimum legal age to create an account is 21.

Yes. TwinSpires has a dedicated horse racing app for iOS and Android-powered devices.

There are plenty of deposit and withdrawal options available at TwinSpires. The following methods of payment are all supported.

ACH Bank Transfer

MoneyGram

Debit/Credit Card

Wire Transfer

PayPal

There are some fees incurred with certain deposit methods, so be sure to read the t&c’s when depositing.