ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Fans are going wild for Dyson supersonic hairdryer dupe – and it’s much cheaper than the original

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqgEa_0fWKC1Cw00

FOR the last few years the iconic, and pricey, Dyson Supersonic hairdryer as been the go to tool for sleek locks.

Instagrammers and TikTokers have flocked to display their perfectly done dos thanks to the epic styler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15faZr_0fWKC1Cw00
This Shark blowdryer has fans going wild and it's much cheaper than the Dyson original Credit: Shark

Many people will have had their heart set on the incredible hair dryer only to realise that, at £329, it's well over budget.

But if you were still hoping to bag a great hairdryer, don't worry.

Fans are going wild for this Dyson dupe at less than half the price.

The Shark Style iQ hairdryer may not be as wildly known but those who use it rate it very highly.

It uses intelligent technology to dry hair fast without causing heat damage.

Plus it's lightweight, looks chic and currently has 35 per cent off on Amazon.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

That's right, if you move fast, you can bag the Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler for just £149.99.

The normal cost for the tool is £229.99 so act quick to get the bargain price.

It seems that those who have taken the plunge are delighted with their purchase.

One person said: "Finally splashed out and bought one of these. It took me a couple of tries to learn how to use it best for my hair.

"I have long, 2c/3a type curls and found that having the extendable prongs in the diffuser really helps target roots or ends specifically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJUi3_0fWKC1Cw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM26n_0fWKC1Cw00

"Cut my drying time in half and now only use low heat setting. Definitely happy with this hairdryer.

"Added bonus of sounding like a spaceship."

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now

Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help. The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Simplemost

Amazon Shoppers Love This All-Natural Eye Cream For Dark Circles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As we age, it’s inevitable that more lines, dark circles and puffiness will accumulate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Dyson Supersonic#Tiktokers
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This One Shampoo Ingredient Is The Key To Thicker, Fuller Hair, According To Experts

As the weather gets warmer, many of us hope to show off more vibrant, thicker and ultimately fuller hair after having winter-induced brittle, dry locks. As we age, our hair loses some of its natural nourishment and needs to be supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, products with natural, moisturizing ingredients are just as important. To learn more about one vital shampoo ingredient for stronger hair, we checked in with hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell of Eve Mag and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Mashed

What An 1894 Bottle Of Coca-Cola Containing Cocaine Looked Like

Many of today's Coca-Cola products contain caffeine. But another, much more potent stimulant was once on the list of ingredients: cocaine. The drug's inclusion in this popular product has been called back to the forefront thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, who, after purchasing Twitter, tweeted, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."
TWITTER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
423K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy