Fans are going wild for Dyson supersonic hairdryer dupe – and it’s much cheaper than the original

FOR the last few years the iconic, and pricey, Dyson Supersonic hairdryer as been the go to tool for sleek locks.

Instagrammers and TikTokers have flocked to display their perfectly done dos thanks to the epic styler.

Many people will have had their heart set on the incredible hair dryer only to realise that, at £329, it's well over budget.

But if you were still hoping to bag a great hairdryer, don't worry.

Fans are going wild for this Dyson dupe at less than half the price.

The Shark Style iQ hairdryer may not be as wildly known but those who use it rate it very highly.

It uses intelligent technology to dry hair fast without causing heat damage.

Plus it's lightweight, looks chic and currently has 35 per cent off on Amazon.

That's right, if you move fast, you can bag the Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler for just £149.99.

The normal cost for the tool is £229.99 so act quick to get the bargain price.

It seems that those who have taken the plunge are delighted with their purchase.

One person said: "Finally splashed out and bought one of these. It took me a couple of tries to learn how to use it best for my hair.

"I have long, 2c/3a type curls and found that having the extendable prongs in the diffuser really helps target roots or ends specifically.

"Cut my drying time in half and now only use low heat setting. Definitely happy with this hairdryer.

"Added bonus of sounding like a spaceship."