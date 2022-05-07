ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson, 55, makes a rare public appearance as she displays her edgy fashion sense in a black coat and chunky boots at Barnstable-Brown charity gala in Kentucky

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky.

The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion.

She donned a black top and trousers underneath, while teaming the outfit with a pair of chunky black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHWfq_0fWKBnGE00
Looking good: Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance on Friday as she attended the Barnstable Brown Gala in Kentucky

Janet accessorised with several quirky black bracelets and gold hoops as she posed on the red carpet.

Her raven tresses were styled in braids and put up into a bun, while she opted for a nude palette of make-up.

Also in attendance was Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, Amy Correa Bell, Ricky Bell and Patricia Barnstable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wljca_0fWKBnGE00
Stylish: The American singer, 55, who in recent years has lived in London, cut a stylish figure in a long black coat at the star-studded event held at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ608_0fWKBnGE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuS29_0fWKBnGE00
Stunning: She donned a black top and trousers underneath, while teaming the outfit with a pair of chunky black boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ujmQ_0fWKBnGE00
Gorgeous: Her raven tresses were styled in braids and put up into a bun, while she opted for a nude palette of make-up

It comes after Janet was spotted in the most unlikely place you'd expect to see a member of her super-rich family - a pawnbroker's in Chelsea.

The singer, who has an estimated fortune of £150million, was seen leaving Prestige Pawnbrokers where a Hermes handbag can cost up to £29,000 and is said to have become something of a regular there.

Janet seen leaving clutching a blue jewellery box under a sign which read 'Posh Pawn' and got into a Range Rover parked outside - and apparently it wasn't her first visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tRB8_0fWKBnGE00
Beaming: Janet snapped a picture with Larry Birkhead (left) and Dannielynn Birkhead (right) who looked in high spirits 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu8yC_0fWKBnGE00
Friends: Patricia Barnstable cut a chic figure in a blue dress with mesh sleeves as she beamed alongside Janet

A source told Mail Online: 'She is a big fan of the shop and the staff look forward to welcoming her. She is always very chatty.

'She's been in five or six times and loves looking around. She is a valued client.'

An onlooker in the store told MailOnline: 'Janet was in Prestige Pawnbrokers for quite some time, she was looking at the jewellery for a while and seemed quite interested in a Hermes bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjVLj_0fWKBnGE00
The singer then caught up with Amy Correa Bell (left) and Ricky Bell (right) who both looked stylish at the event 

'She was clutching a blue jewellery box, but it wasn't clear what it contained. She seemed to be very friendly and was chatting away with the staff asking questions about various items on display.'

The singer is part of a growing number of stars keen to re-use luxury items and help the environment.

Businessman James Constantinou, 55, who owns Prestige Pawnbrokers, said: Janet is a regular customer and although I cannot talk about her, I can say that the sustainability element has appealed to a lot of people in that industry.

'When you go out and buy a new Hermes bag that is another skin or a hide off an animal. Whereas buying second hand is a little bit chic at the moment. A lot of celebrities and other people in that industry are on that sort of wavelength.

'I can't actually tell you what she bought on that occasion because of client confidentiality. But she has been in a number of times.

'Celebrities do like the thought that the goods have been pre-owned and pre loved.'

Janet — whose brother Michael Jackson died in 2009 — has lived in London on and off since marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhZcM_0fWKBnGE00
Family: Janet — whose brother Michael Jackson died in 2009 — has lived in London on and off since marrying Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 (pictured together in Moscow in 2012)

