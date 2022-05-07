Taliban bring back the burka: Afghanistan's supreme leader says women must wear all-covering head-to-toe garment once again

The Taliban has ordered women to wear the all-covering head-to-toe burka once again in one of the harshest restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan since the religious fanatics returned to power.

Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada issued the decree that was announced at a function in Kabul today by the minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi.

'They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,' he said.

According to the BBC, if a woman fails to comply with the face covering decree, their male guardian will be visited at his home.

Following that, they will be summoned to a Ministry of Vice & Virtue and if the woman still does not comply the guardian will be taken to court and could face three days in jail.

The news is likely to come as a crushing blow to many of the 20 million women in the country that had enjoyed relative freedom and equality under the previous US-backed administration.

Women wearing Niqab garments stand along a street in Kabul as the new rules come back into force

A Taliban stands guard on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, after bringing back the burka today

Taliban minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Mohammad Khalid Hanafi (C) speaks during a ceremony to announce the decree for Afghan women's dress code in Kabul

Taliban attend a ceremony to announce the decree for Afghan women's dress code in Kabul

An Afghan burqa-clad woman walks with a child in Kabul. Women's rights in Afghanistan have been rolled back since the Taliban retook control of the country in September last year, initially promising to respect the fundamental rights of women

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada taken in 2016. 'Women should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,' he said in a decree

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people wait to receive food rations. The news of the burka decree is likely to come as a crushing blow to many of the 20 million women in the country that had enjoyed relative freedom and equality under the previous US-backed administration

Women wearing Niqab garments sit on a motorbike with a relative before making their way along a road in Kabul

Women's rights in Afghanistan have been rolled back since the Taliban retook control of the country in September last year, after initially promising to respect the fundamental rights of women.

The Taliban was deposed by US actions after the 911 terrorist attacks and were forced to lurk in the rural heartlands of Afghanistan for two decades while they waited the Americans out.

President Joe Biden ordered a pull out of US forces from Afghanistan last year and a chaotic withdrawal took place in August as the Taliban finally reclaimed the country which the US had invested between one and two trillion dollars in.

Under Taliban rule from the 1990s women suffered from a severe lack of basic rights, including being prohibited from leaving the house without a male relative, from working or receiving an education after the age of eight.

Women were not allowed to receive medical treatment from a male doctor, and given the tiny number of female doctors in the country, it effectively shut them out of receiving medical care.

Public punishments for violators were regularly carried out, including chopping off the tip of the thumb of a woman who wore nail varnish.

Imprisonment and stoning were also common punishments as well as various forms of execution.

However, there was optimism that a new and moderate Taliban would permit women to receive an education and work.

Yet in the nine months since they retook the country, the Taliban have gradually reneged on these promises, despite make a decree that 'women aren't property' in December.

Burqa-clad women walk on Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Under Taliban rule in the 1990s women suffered from a severe lack of basic rights, including being prohibited from leaving the house without a male relative, from working or receiving an education after the age of eight

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a road checkpoint in Kandahar. In the nine months since they retook the country, the Taliban have gradually reneged on promises to respect women's rights

An Afghan woman holds her child as she and others wait to receive package being distributed by a Turkish humanitarian aid group at a distribution centre in Kabul. In March 2022 the Taliban abruptly reversed plans to allow girls to go to secondary school and high education, meaning primary school education is the maximum a girl can attain once the current cohort graduates

In March 2022 the Taliban abruptly reversed plans to allow girls to go to secondary school and high education, meaning primary school education is the maximum a girl can attain once the current cohort graduates.

Despite not initially reimposing the unimaginably draconian rules the previous Taliban government of the 1990s, the rights that women do have are being whittled away.

Of new restrictions put in place since last September, women are not allowed to travel more than 45 miles without a male relative; they are forbidden from appearing in movies and TV shows; and they are not permitted to work with men nor work in government.

Afghan women wait to receive food rations from a Saudi humanitarian aid group. Under the new decree, the women whose faces are not covered can expect a visit to their house

The male guardian of any women refusing to cover their faces under the new decree could be summoned to explain himself at the Ministry of Vice & Virtue

An Afghan family walks on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 May 2022

Afghan women walk on a road in Kabul. As per a decree issued by the Taliban's Supreme Commander Haibatullah Akhunzada on 07 May, Afghan women must wear an all-covering burqa while in public

An Afghan family walks on a road in Kabul. As per a decree issued by the Taliban's Supreme Commander Haibatullah Akhunzada on 07 May, Afghan women must wear an all-covering burqa while in public

In spite of the apparent harshness of these new rules, they are not universally opposed by the Afghan population of 40 million people, 70 per cent of which lives in the rural hinterlands.

Only 15 per cent of Afghan men believe women should be allowed to work after marriage and two-thirds complained that Afghan women had 'too many rights,' according to a 2019 study conducted by UN Women and Promundo, as summarised by Reuters.

Afghan society is highly patriarchal and the concept of 'honour' is deeply embedded within it, DW report. The sense of community and understanding within the community are of paramount importance for families and individuals.

Ethnic tribes and communities often also have their own formal 'rulings' regarding perceived crimes and misdemeanours. They overrule government laws — like those against honour killings — and implement their own punishment.

Women in Afghanistan formally gained equality with men as far back as 1964 under the Constitution of Afghanistan.

Son of Taliban's greatest enemy launches new offensive against their rule

An Afghan insurgent group led by the son of late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud claimed Saturday to have seized three northern districts from the hardline Islamists, after announcing a wide military offensive.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), led by Ahmad Massoud, said the action in the Panjshir Valley was its first armed offensive against Taliban forces since they stormed back to power.

NRF forces were the last to hold out against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, retreating to the valley which fell in September, weeks after US-backed government troops capitulated.

'Since last night when Ahmad Massoud... ordered his forces to launch their offensive, three major districts were liberated in Panjshir,' Ali Nazary, head of the NRF's foreign relations, told AFP.

The NRF took the main road, outposts and villages in these districts and then besieged the Taliban in the district offices, he said.

'Many Taliban fighters have asked for time to surrender. The enemy has suffered heavy casualties.'

Nazary said the NRF offensive would continue across 12 provinces where its forces had a presence, mostly in the north.

The Taliban government rejected the NRF claims, saying there had been no 'military incidents' in Panjshir or any other part of the country.

'The allegations made by some insurgents in the media are untrue,' spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Residents of Panjshir told AFP there was heavy fighting during the night.

'People are leaving the areas because of the fighting,' said one, who asked not to be named.

Another said NRF fighters set a Taliban vehicle alight.

A local Taliban commander confirmed there was fighting with NRF fighters.

'But we have not been surrounded or ambushed,' Dad Mohammad Batar told AFP.

The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s, as well to the Taliban in the late 1990s during their first stint in power.

Its most revered figure is Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the 'Lion of Panjshir', who was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days before the 9/11 attacks.

His son has since picked up the mantle, and media reports say he has been organising a resistance with other exiled Afghan leaders.

The NRF has repeatedly denounced the Taliban - calling it an 'illegitimate government'.