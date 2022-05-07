ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Their View: Invest in families through paid family leave

By Vito Malacari Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Happy Mother’s Day to moms, grandmothers, guardians, anyone who is a mother to someone and those hoping to be a mother one day.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, we have a proud history of hard work, whether it be in the mines, factories, or other labor industries. There’s no denying we helped build this country. We look for practical solutions to problems that we face, and one of those problems is paid family leave.

Paid family leave for parents of newborns or parents who adopt is an opportunity for families to spend the first weeks of a new life with their child. Paid family leave is good for children, parents and employers alike. A child’s development in the first weeks of life is important for brain, social and emotional development. This time allows mothers and families to connect with their children without the added stress of needing to go back to work.

Paid family leave makes sense for families, plain and simple. Birth and adoption are some of the most important changes to a person’s life. Raising children comes with many choices for families, especially women, on whether or not to leave their employment or go back to work early.

According to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, only 23% of civilian workers had access to paid family leave.

Paid family leave is good for parents because it can relieve the financial burden and stress during a child’s most formative development. When families spend more time together they create stronger bonds, stronger communities, and stronger economies.

Paid family leave is also an investment in employees. Many parents, especially moms, are forced into a difficult choice: meet their child’s needs and raise them or return to work. This should not be a choice. Paid family leave creates greater retention and productivity, allowing employees to meet the needs of their children and then return to their job shows the employee they are valuable.

Our moms and grandmothers invested in us. They sacrificed time, opportunities, and in some cases, their careers. Now is the time to invest in them.

Harrisburg is sitting on billions of unused American Rescue Plan dollars. This can be used to fund paid family leave for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as veteran-owned businesses. This means a fully-funded program that is good for families without putting a burden on local taxpayers.

This is a common-sense solution that I will fight for in Harrisburg. It’s time to invest in families to strengthen our economies and communities.

Times Leader

Times Leader

