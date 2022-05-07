ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery released on bail

By Mia McCarthy
 3 days ago

Kayla Montgomery was arrested and charged with welfare fraud, theft, and possessing a stolen gun.

Kayla Montgomery was led into court for proceedings at Hillsborough Superior Court. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the 5-year-old New Hampshire child who went missing in 2019, was released from jail Friday night on new bail conditions, according to The Boston Globe.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is the estranged wife of 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father. Kayla was arrested and charged with welfare fraud, theft, and possessing a gun allegedly stolen by Adam.

Kayla pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kayla Montgomery was released following an order issued by Judge Amy B. Messer, according to the newspaper. The order came after Kayla Montgomery’s bail hearing on Thursday, according to the Globe.

“The defendant has a limited criminal history and has no history of failing to appear for any court appearance,” Messer wrote in her order, according to the Globe.

The paper reported that Messer also cited Kayla Montgomery’s family connection to the state as another reason to grant bail.

“Her contacts in the state are significant. The defendant is a nearly lifelong resident of New Hampshire and her children and extended family members are here,” Messer wrote in the order, according to the Globe. “The defendant has also been participating in medically assisted treatment for substance use disorder while at the jail and intends to continue in treatment if released.”

The Globe reports that Montgomery will be required to check in with the Manchester Police Department daily as part of her new bail conditions, as well as continue substance abuse treatment.

She was released on an unsecured $5,000 appearance bond, meaning she will not pay bail upfront, but rather makes a written promise to appear in court on her scheduled date, according to the paper.

Montgomery is not allowed to leave the state of New Hampshire or have any contact with Adam Montgomery, directly or indirectly, according to the Globe.

Assistant District Attorney Jesse O’Neill said that Kayla Montgomery had previously tried to break a pre-trial condition, the paper reports. O’Neill said that Kayla attempted to send a message to Adam through her father-in-law during a phone call, according to the Globe.

Harmony Montgomery, now age 7, was first reported missing in December after being last seen two years ago. Police continue to search for her and there is a $150,000 reward for anyone with information about where she may be.

