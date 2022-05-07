ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle crashes into SUV leaving 1 dead in St. Petersburg

By Tim Kephart
 3 days ago
One person died after a motorcycle and SUV crashed into each other late Friday night in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police, a 39-year-old man was driving a black Harley Davidson east on 38th Avenue North near 34th Street. A Chevy Traverse was approaching the same intersection from the opposite direction and turned left onto 34th Street.

That's when police said the motorcycle crashed into the front passenger side of the Chevy SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Efrain Espinosa Jr., was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead. The other driver wasn't injured and talked to investigators before being allowed to leave the scene.

Police said the deadly crash remains under investigation.

